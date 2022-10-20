Braham
Bombers cross country
The Braham Bombers cross country team participated in the Mora Last Chance Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Senior Alison Shockman finished 27th with a time of 25:02.00 to lead the girls team. The boys were led by junior Isaak Coolidge, who finished 29th with a time of 20:15.00. Junior Ben White finished 44th with a time of 21:23.00.
Bombers volleyball
After pushing Rush City to the brink a week earlier, the Braham volleyball team lost another heartbreaker at home, this time to a talented Pine City team 3-2.
The Bombers have played well in recent weeks, and they will be looking to translate that into wins as the postseason draws near.
Cambridge Christian
Warriors soccer
Cambridge Christian battled to a 1-1 tie with Chisago Lakes Baptist on Thursday, Oct. 13, at home.
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to an Austin Baas goal before Chisago Lakes answered in the second half to tie the game for good, resulting in the draw.
Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets volleyball
The Cambridge-Isanti volleyball team romped to a victory over Chisago Lakes, handing the Wildcats a 3-0 defeat on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the road.
After a decisive 25-12 set one victory, the Bluejackets followed it up with a 25-18 win to push ahead by a 2-0 margin. Cambridge-Isanti and Chisago Lakes battled in the third set, but the Bluejackets prevailed for the 25-23 decision, sweeping away the Wildcats.
It was a two-headed attack for Cambridge-Isanti as Brooklyn Dickey and Ada Schlenker powered the team. Dickey had 28 assists while Schlenker earned nine kills in the win.
Cambridge-Isanti moved to 17-9 with the victory.
Bluejackets boys soccer
The Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer team could not keep its season alive, falling to top-seeded Andover in the opening round of the Section 7AAA playoffs by a 9-0 tally on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Huskies territory.
Andover scored seven goals in the first half to seize control of the contest, coasting to the shutout victory.
The win by the Huskies snapped a six-game winning streak by Cambridge-Isanti and ended the Bluejackets’ season at 6-8-0.
Bluejackets girls soccer
In the opening round of the Section 7AAA girls soccer playoffs, Centennial proved to be too much for Cambridge-Isanti, handing the team a 7-0 loss on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Blaine.
The loss to the Cougars was the fourth straight year that Centennial had ended the Bluejackets’ season on the pitch. Centennial was seeded third while Cambridge-Isanti earned the sixth seed.
Cambridge-Isanti finished the year at 7-8-1.
Bluejackets cross country
The Cambridge-Isanti cross country teams traveled to Mora’s Last Chance meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, held at Spring Brook Golf Course.
The Bluejackets placed first in the girls race while claiming second for boys.
MaKenna Sjoberg won the meet via a 20:25, just barely edging out her foe from Greenway by a single second. Kendyl Izzo was next to finish for the Bluejackets at fifth after running a 21:09.
On the boys side, Hunter Jacobson came in third by racing to a 18:08 on the day. The next Cambridge-Isanti runner to finish was Jonas Kennedy at 18:31 for fifth place.
Bluejackets girls swim and diving
Taking on the 2022 Girls Section 7AA True Team meet on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Cambridge-Isanti girls swim and diving team placed seventh. The event was held at Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids.
Diver Jovie Ebertowski secured the highest finish for the Bluejackets, coming in sixth after scoring 293.20 in the event. Ebertowski’s top 10 finish was the only one of the day for Cambridge-Isanti.
Anoka claimed first place in the meet.
Bluejackets girls tennis
The Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis season ended in the Section 7AA individual tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Elk River.
Ava Lowman and Evie Porta paired up to take a win in the doubles brackets after getting past a duo from Forest Lake before falling to a team from Elk River. Lowman and Porta dropped the match by two 6-3 sets.
North Branch
Vikings volleyball
The North Branch volleyball team traveled to 4A Andover on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and lost in straight sets 3-0.
While the Vikings didn’t win any of the sets, they were competitive the whole way through. The scores of the sets were 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.
With only one game remaining on the regular season schedule, North Branch now has a record of 14-12-0 overall, 5-1-0 in Mississippi 8 games.
Vikings boys soccer
The North Branch boys soccer team’s season came to end on Tuesday, Oct. 11, when the team fell to Duluth Denfeld in the quarterfinals of the 7AA Section Tournament.
Denfeld has a very talented team, and the Vikings could not get anything going offensively all night.
The team finished the season with a record of 4-12-1 overall, 2-4-1 in Mississippi 8 play.
Vikings girls soccer
The North Branch girls soccer team had its season end on the road at Hermantown in a 1-0 game in the quarterfinals of the 7AA Section Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Both teams struggled offensively, but the lockdown defense and outstanding goaltending of Hermantown proved to be the difference.
The Vikings finish the season with a record of 4-12-1 overall, 2-5-0 in the Mississippi 8.
Vikings cross country
North Branch traveled to the Princeton Last Chance Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Sophomore Jordan Stum finished in 26th place overall in the boys race with a time of 18.00.70. Freshman Andrew Witkowski broke the 20-minute mark, finishing with a time of 19:37.40.
The North Branch girls were led by seventh grader Ava Witkowski, who finished 73rd with a time of 25:20.00. Eighth grader Ruby Hanson finished 78th with a time of 25:38.70. Freshman Kylie Anderson, sophomore Blanca Gonzales Serra, and junior Ren’ee Brake all broke the 30-minute mark for the Vikings.
Rush City
Tigers volleyball
The Rush City volleyball team continued its dominant season, picking up three wins on the week.
The Tigers saw wins at home against Chisago Lakes on Monday, Oct. 10, and Pine City the next night. The team finished the week off traveling to Ogilvie and picking up a win there on Thursday, Oct. 13.
All three of the wins for the Tigers came in straight sets.
Tigers cross country
The Rush City cross country team participated in the Royalton Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Freshman Brayden Ertz led the boys side, finishing 15th with a time of 21:04.45. Other times recorded by the boys include freshman James Monson, who placed 30th with a time of 20:51.20; senior Cooper Adickes, 23:07.41; and senior Levi Armstrong, 24:42.72.
On the girls side, freshmen Kendal Pillar, Leah Stavig and Sequora Hahn led the way for the Tigers. Pillar finished 41st with a time of 27.19.45, while Stavig finished 51st with a time of 28.51.79 and Hahn finished 54th with a time of 29.08.55.
Senior Grace Folkema also finished under the 30-minute mark for the Bombers, placing 55th with a time of 29.20.61.
