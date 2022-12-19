Nate Rudolph color.jpg

December: What a great time of year!

From school music concerts and book fairs to Illuminate Isanti and Santa’s annual visit to the Wolcyn Tree Farm — hardy Minnesotans know there is no reason to hunker down in December. It’s a time to get out and connect with others in our community. And these traditions mean much more than celebrating the season. From caroling to service projects to ugly sweater parties, connecting with others is good for the soul.

