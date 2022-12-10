The city of Cambridge held its Truth in Taxation meeting in the city’s governance chamber on Thursday, Dec. 1.
At that meeting the mayor and four council members were joined by City Administrator Evan Vogel and City Finance Director Caroline Moe. Moe readied a PowerPoint presentation to explain the process of creating a budget and setting a tax levy for 2023, including the numbers the council will wrestle with when they officially set the levy for the coming year.
Part of the Truth In Taxation process is to have a period of public comment where residents can express their concerns and issues with the budget and levy. At this particular meeting, though, the public comment passed without incident – because no other Cambridge residents were in the audience. As a result, it lasted less than 20 minutes.
Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey said he was fine with citizens not showing up for the Truth in Taxation meeting.
“I think it’s an indication that the city is moving the right direction,” he said. “People feel the improvement, the growth, and the lowering of the tax rate.
“At the same time, the increase in businesses and housing and valuations indicates that we’re doing something that … is not wrong. Maybe there were no concerns about this particular issue at this particular time.”
To summarize Moe’s presentation, the city’s budget is expected to grow by a little less than a half-million dollars to $8,159,123. As a result, Cambridge Council is expected to increase its levy by 7.9%, primarily to deal with issues such as adding another police officer, increases in salary and work comp premiums, debt service on street projects where other sources of funding were not available, and the creation of a building inspector position along with increases caused by inflation and other external sources.
“Increasing by 7.9% is very consistent with the Consumer Price Index because of inflation,” Moe said. “Because our tax base is growing, not only because of valuation increases but also because of new units coming online, our tax rate in Cambridge on the city side is decreasing by 10.1%.
“Our city tax rate has decreased by 30% since 2015.”
Cambridge City Council listed approval of its 2023 tax levy on the agenda for its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting, but that meeting was not completed at press time.
