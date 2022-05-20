The City of Cambridge will offer a variety of outdoor activities this summer, including movies and concerts as well as summer events for kids.
The kids events will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The first event will feature the Teddy Bear Band on Thursday, May 26 at City Park, which is located at 810 2nd Ave. SW. In case of bad weather, the event will move to the Cambridge Public Library.
Little Blue’s Traveling Zoo will come to town on Thursday, June 23; a bounce house bonanza will take place on Thursday, July 28; and an event called “Mini Magic 4 Munchkins,” which will include balloon animals, will be held Thursday, Aug. 25.
Movies in the part will be held on the first Saturday in the part starting around 9 p.m. The first movie will be Space Jam and will be shown at City Park on Saturday, June 4. Tom and Jerry, the Movie, will be shown at Central Green Park (1455 Fern St. South) on Saturday, July 2; A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will be shown at Peterson Park (310 16th Ave. SE) on Saturday, Aug. 6; and Think Like a Dog will be screened on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Dog Park, located at 1821 East Rum River Drive South.
The concert series is scheduled to include eight concerts, with the first featuring acoustic rock artist Seth Doud on Friday, June 3. All of the concerts will be held at Cambridge City Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The other scheduled concerts include Shirts and Skins on Thursday, June 16; SongBlast on Thursday, June 30; Hillbilly INC on Friday, July 15; Verge on Thursday, July 21; Flying Train Wreck on Friday, Aug. 5; Good for Gary on Thursday, Aug. 18; and Uncle Chunk on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.