As the members of Cambridge Lutheran Church prepared to come home from their mission trip, they received their final instructions before hitting the road.
Those instructions were grim.
“We were told that cars that had gone before us had made a track [in the road] with their tires, and we needed to stay in that track,” said Kate Roettger, Cambridge Lutheran’s Children, Youth & Family director. “And we were told not to stop, because we would probably get stuck.”
The reason for the danger was a historic rainfall that hit eastern Kentucky and central Appalachia in late July while 10 youths and three chaperones from the church were on a mission trip in the area. Estimates indicate upward of 16 inches of rain fell during a five-day period, resulting in a reported 39 deaths and catastrophic damage.
“When we went to bed [the night before we left], we didn’t know we were going to be hit by a lot more rain – in already saturated ground,” Roettger said. “Thankfully, the campus where we stayed was on high ground.
“A church we had worshiped in the night before had 3 feet of water that morning. We essentially were locked in by water.”
Making matters worse, the worst of the rainfall came as the 10 students – seniors Mallory Boettcher and Avari Bougie, junior Reagan Rossmann, and sophomores Bjorn Conley, Hunter Curtis, Alivia Good, Lucas Janssen, James Merry, Howard Nelson and Brayden Miller – were preparing to leave, meaning their supplies were low.
So when the opportunity to leave presented itself, the group decided to take it.
“It was helpful to live in Minnesota, because we had experience driving through snow,” Roettger said. “As we drove, we saw thick mud. And the water was right there – there was no margin for error.
“Before that point, we had been fortunate to be on high ground. But on that drive, the depth of what happened began to sink in. Where we had seen houses or trailers, they had been completely washed away. Cars were turned upside down.
“It was complete destruction – sights we thought we would only see on the news.”
Leaving home
Emily Newton, associate pastor at Cambridge Lutheran, said the church has a history of mission trips with its high school students, blending aid and discipleship trips every other year.
“The congregation usually pays for half of the cost of the youths going on the trip,” she said. “That’s because they see the value in not only teaching kids to serve their neighbors, but also the adults ‘speaking’ with their money to support the trips. We have people who give specifically for these trips because their lives have been changed by them.
“Whether we’re going to a Bible camp or a mission trip, instead of saying, ‘We’re sending our kids to camp,’ we say, ‘Our church does camp.’ We believe that it’s not something we send our kids to, it’s something we are all actively involved in.”
As a result, the 10 students were accompanied by Newton, Roettger and chaperone Earl Pike, of Isanti, to the “hollers” of eastern Kentucky. The term “holler” stands for a neighborhood created in the hollow between mountains.
“We got to help a community as well as learn from that community,” Roettger said. “We wanted to focus on being in service to others. And we wanted our youth to see a part of our country that is forgotten about.
“Poverty is high in the region we went to, so we wanted to expand our kids’ minds to think about, ‘Who is our neighbor?’”
Using Calvary Campus in Letcher, Kentucky, as a ministry base, the youth were involved in a variety of activities. They hauled more than 5,000 pounds of old optometry equipment from one of Calvary’s buildings to open up the space for other uses.
They also went from door to door in the holler, chatting with the neighbors and offering to pray for those in need.
The youths also took part in a kids ministry called “180” that provides guidance and help to youths in Cumberland, Kentucky, as well as “Willing Hearts,” a ministry that empowers those in the holler to make pottery and stained glass that can be resold as art.
The kids also helped at a clothing shelter and at a food pantry, all ministries that Roettger said helped the youths look at wealth and prosperity in a different way.
“Traditionally we look at possessions and material worth,” she said. “But our kids learned that wealth can be hospitality. Wealth can be looking for places where there is need and filling those needs. A life of wealth can really be just having an abundance of generosity.”
Coming home
Many of these activities took place under rainy skies, as a light rain that began on July 25 became steady, drenching rains the next day. Estimates indicate that 6 inches of rain fell in that period, and another 6 inches of rain drenched the area a day later.
“We would see houses and trailers were completely under water,” Roettger said. “What’s more, the water was rushing so fast it had whitecaps, and it was so loud. We would see roofs and bridges and debris in the water.
“But we would also see incredible work by good Samaritans, people just helping people.”
Some of those good Samaritans were returning the favor to the Cambridge Lutheran students who were trying to help them a few days earlier.
“Our kids got to meet people in the neighborhood, and they were welcomed in with such generosity,” Roettger said. “These people know all of their neighbors, and they care for each other. Our kids started to learn about what generosity means.
“When we went to the same neighbors whose doors we had knocked on earlier, they said, ‘You let us know what you need, and we’ll take care of you.’ That generosity was a theme woven through our entire trip.”
The original plan of leaving on July 29 appeared to be in danger because of the rain, but good news arrived that morning.
“There was more rain coming, but the report was that enough of the road had cleared for a one-lane passage,” Roettger said. “I’ve never seen this: Our kids had our two vans packed with all of our belongings in less than four minutes.”
Then began the arduous and dangerous trip through the ravaged Kentucky countryside.
“My father-in-law is a veteran from both Vietnam and Iraq, and he saw active combat,” Roettger said. “He told my husband, ‘Kate’s been in a war zone now.’ …
“There is a heaviness [having gone through it], but there’s also a lightness to it. When we talked to the kids on the way home, they remarked about how much God showed up. And that was the light.
“But we also realized that we got out, but others were stuck there. We got to take a shower and sleep in our own beds; those people had nowhere to go.”
Lessons that hit home
That was just one of the lessons the group took home from their mission trip to Appalachia, which both Newton and Roettger said brought about a change in the youngsters who took the trip.
“They were impacted by what hospitality looked like – I think that really stuck with them,” Roettger said. “Another piece that impacted them was to learn what it means to care for their neighbors. The amount of love we were shown was overwhelming.
“When you have that much love poured on you, you want to figure out how to pass that love to others. Our kids are still processing how they can better connect with their neighbors.”
Newton said she also saw the youths’ level of compassion increase.
“When we first got there, they thought it would be a fun time,” she said. “But I think eventually our kids realized they had an opportunity to love others – and to love one another.”
Roettger agreed, adding: “In a trip like this, you start to notice the places where you see God. We may have begun the trip as individuals, but ... we came home as a group. They would see how God was at work in each of us.”
While both were proud of the way the youths learned from their mission work, they also were impressed by the reaction of these high school students to a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I was proud of how incredible our youth were,” Roettger said. “It was remarkable to see them respond to this emergency.”
Newton agreed and said: “That kind of response is only possible if you are already serving your community. You hear about communities responding to a tragedy, but usually that comes when a community already is serving one another.”
And the biggest lesson learned – besides not making jokes about building arks when it rains – is that anyone can help others, no matter what the circumstances are.
“It comes down to having servant hearts, and doing ministry where you can,” Roettger said. “I think that’s an echo for our lives, to just ‘show up’ and give care where we can.”
