It’s hard to recognize the name Gary Gotz and not think of the Cambridge-Isanti swim and diving program.
With Gotz’s career spanning nearly four decades at the head of boys swim and diving team, along with a handful of years coaching the Bluejackets girls, Gotz has become synonymous with swimming in the state.
“His influence has not just been with our C-I swim program, but for teams all over the state,” said Kate Goebel, a former assistant for the team under Gotz. “It seems that he knows just about everybody anywhere we go. If he doesn’t know them, he probably knows someone who does.”
That connection to the Bluejackets recently saw Gotz take a step into a new chapter, as the coach stepped down as leader for the Cambridge-Isanti boys swim and diving team.
It was a perfect storm that led to Gotz taking a step back and allowing for Goebel to move up from assistant to head coach of the program.
“All the boxes got checked,” Gotz said. “I planning on going at least one more year, but Kate is ready to take over and I had an opportunity to pursue some things with the Isanti County Sportsmen Club.
“It’s been a good run, but Kate is more than ready to take over for the boys. It was just kind of the right time.”
The plan for Goebel to take over for Gotz had been in the making for the past handful of seasons, said Gotz.
“We had been kind of planning on this transition for a few years since I retired from teaching. We kind of knew the transition was for Kate to take over. It was just a matter of the right timing,” he said.
When the opportunity within the Isanti County Sportsmen Club opened for Gotz, he approached Goebel.
“He asked if I could stay after practice to talk about something. I thought it was about the banquet coming up, or about the section meet we just finished. To my surprise, he told me that a few things were unfolding in his life that helped him decide it was the right time for him to hand it over,” Goebel said.
Handing the keys over to Goebel, Gotz believes that she can keep the program swimming in the right direction.
“She’s been in and out of the program and has seen a lot of what our program is about,” he said. “She’s going to bring a lot of enthusiasm and she’s going to do a great job.”
While having Gotz’s vote of approval, Goebel looks to both use the prior experience as an assistant under Gotz and another Bluejackets swimming legend to come into her own as a coach.
“Being the assistant for not only Gary, but also for Scott Sholund for six years before he retired, has given me many tips, tricks and ideas that I will continue to use,” said Goebel. Gotz and Sholund have a combined nearly 80 years in the pool for Cambridge-Isanti.
With all of the experience that has helped Goebel come into the position excited to coach, she isn’t afraid to branch out and come into her own as a leader.
“I will say though: I am not afraid to bring in my own style of coaching into the program. Change can be hard for some people, but I’m very optimistic about taking his place and doing my best,” she said.
Though Goebel will be taking over as head coach for the boys program, Gotz will still remain coach of the girls team for at least another season.
“I’m not going away from the sport of swimming quite yet,” Gotz said. “I’m going to go one more year with girls and kind of see from there where it goes.”
Gotz said he hopes that eventually Goebel will also grab control of the girls team once he finishes his run.
Regardless of when that other change occurs for Cambridge-Isanti, Gotz will remain ready to help if Goebel ever needs it.
“She knows I’m always going to be there if she needs anything,” he said.
