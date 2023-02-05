It appeared that the Princeton boys hockey team was well on the way to snapping a 2-year streak drought of owning the Rusty Skates Trophy, holding a 1-0 lead during the battle on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for the traveling emblem of the winner between Cambridge-Isanti and Princeton.
The Bluejackets had other ideas, breaking out for four second-period goals, handing Princeton the 5-2 loss at the Isanti Ice Arena to keep the Rusty Skates in Cambridge-Isanti’s possession for another year.
Senior Bluejackets forward Finn Overby couldn’t describe it any other way than joy on keeping the trophy for the third straight season.
“I’m really happy,” said Overby, who finished with two goals in the victory. “I’ve had it all three years and it’s just good to keep it and give it to the sophomores for the next year so they can keep it and keep the tradition.”
On the other side for the Tigers, coming up empty-handed left a sour taste in the team’s mouth, said senior defenseman Alex Miller.
“It hurts, the three years I’ve been here, we haven’t taken one home. It’s unfortunate.”
While upset by the setback, Cambridge-Isanti deserved the victory, said Tigers coach Andy Fondrick.
“Let’s just give credit where credit is due: They played with fire every period and we never generated enough in the offensive zone to put up the kind of firepower we needed tonight,” he said.
That lack of firepower didn’t hold back the Tigers, as Princeton jumped out to the early 1-0 lead thanks to a tipped shot in front of the Bluejackets’ net by Miller midway through the opening period. The early goal held up for the remainder of the period with the two teams heading to the first intermission at the same score.
Despite being outshot 10-2, the score had Princeton confident in their play.
“It gave everyone a good boost of energy and confidence. Though the goal scoreboard said two shots, we really played our game,” Miller said.
Making his first varsity start in net for the Tigers, sophomore goaltender Liam Dufner was flawless, also playing a big role in Princeton’s lead.
Then came the outburst in the second period by the Bluejackets. Getting goals just 47 seconds apart by Seth Splittstoser and Wyatt Nutt, the Bluejackets surged ahead just five minutes into the second frame.
The Tigers were able to answer back with a hustle goal by Timmy Donnay that knotted the game back up before a power-play opportunity for Princeton gave the opponent a chance to retake the lead.
Cambridge-Isanti’s Seth Terhell flipped the script on power play, netting a shorthanded goal to give the Bluejackets the lead.
“That was an absolute swinger there. That’s a tough one to comeback from,” Fondrick said.
Bluejackets coach Jarad Ziebarth agreed with Fondrick and thought the game could have gone in a different direction if not for the play made by Terhell.
“I looked at Coach Overby and if we wouldn’t have been called on that penalty, this probably would not have happened,” Ziebarth said.
Now leading 3-2, the margin appeared to destined to be the tally heading to the third and final period. Finn Overby had other ideas.
With time running down, Overby was able to beat Dufner on shot with just one second left before the buzzer sounded, giving Cambridge-Isanti a two-goal lead.
“My line was buzzing out there, it was getting a little hectic and I cut it a little close for my liking, but a goal is a goal,” Overby said as his score capped the four-goal period.
Overby again found the back of the net for a 5-2 lead 31 seconds into the third period. The early score springboarded the Bluejackets into a strong frame to coast to the victory, said Ziebarth.
“We’ve done that a few times, where we have come out and just dominated the third. We really shut the door there in the third after the goal and took the wind out of their sails,” he said.
Jaxon Sibell’s strong third period of 11 saves cemented a strong game by the goalie as he earned the win with 20 saves. Will O’Donovan added three assists on the night to aid in the effort to take home the Rusty Skates.
For the Tigers, Dufner suffered the loss with his 31 saves in what was a solid debut for the young netminder.
“Dufner was a warrior tonight. He was super good and did everything we asked of him,” Fondrick said.
The win was the fifth straight against the Tigers for the Bluejackets.
Back in action on Thursday, Jan. 26, Cambridge-Isanti faced Little Falls in Isanti.
Little Falls 5, Cambridge-Isanti 1
After a strong first period, the Bluejackets couldn’t keep up the momentum, falling by four goals to Little Falls.
Josh Sauro scored the lone goal in the defeat while Sibell made 30 saves.
The Bluejackets dropped to 9-8 with the defeat and next played on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Tartan in a game that was not completed at press time.
