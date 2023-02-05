CNR Rusty Skates Recap.jpg
The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team celebrates after beating Princeton to take home the Rusty Skates Trophy for a third straight year.

 Michael Pappas

It appeared that the Princeton boys hockey team was well on the way to snapping a 2-year streak drought of owning the Rusty Skates Trophy, holding a 1-0 lead during the battle on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for the traveling emblem of the winner between Cambridge-Isanti and Princeton.

The Bluejackets had other ideas, breaking out for four second-period goals, handing Princeton the 5-2 loss at the Isanti Ice Arena to keep the Rusty Skates in Cambridge-Isanti’s possession for another year.

