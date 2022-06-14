Cambridge-Isanti High School held its third “Champions Walk” of the year on Thursday, June 2.
The Champions Walk, which honors students with outstanding accomplishments, honored a variety of individuals that afternoon.
Among those who participated were the school’s seven valedictorians – Abigail Bettendorf, Gloria Hughes, Chase Imker, Hayden Kassa, Nicole Knudson, GeAn Merkouris, Ashleigh Reilly – as well as three state medalists in adapted bowling, Izzy Bishop, Chelsey Stork, and James Chapman.
Also honored was Ruccus Schauer, who qualified to compete at the America Regions Math League Competition, as well as the cast and crew from “Aunt Leaf” and a number of conference champions in track, golf and trap shooting.
Evan Goebel, an International finalist for Thespian Officer and International Thespian play writer, took part in the walk along with Teachers of Excellence Award winners Jerry Jensen, Kent Viesselman and Aaron Knudsvig, PBIS Award winner Pam Austad, and Bluejacket Way Above and Beyond Award winner Joyce Ziebarth.
Support Staff Persons Award winners Sarah Baxter, Theresa Berry, Evan Goebel, and Hope Tanko were honored, as was ECMECC Educator of Excellence winner Jared Faust and nine retiring teachers and administrators: Anne Johnson, Annette Krause, Jim Bulera, Konnie Miller, Mark Howard, Paul Maltrud, Vickie Lanore, Pam Austad and Mark Solberg.
