It’s no surprise what Kami Senlycki, a senior for the Cambridge-Isanti girls wrestling team, was able to accomplish this past weekend during the Minnesota State High School League’s Section 6 and 7 Individual Tournament held at Sartell High School.

Senlycki, a state runner-up last season, again punched her ticket back to the MSHSL State Tournament, this time at the 185-pound weight class after pinning her opponent in under a minute to win her bracket.

