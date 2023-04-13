2022 season: Off a second-place finish in the Mississippi 8 Conference, the Cambridge-Isanti girls track team kept that momentum going by advancing multiple athletes to the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA State Track and Field Championships to end the season.
The Bluejackets sent Anika Larson in the 100-meter, 200m and long jump as well as the 4x100m relay made up of Larson and Laci Leverty, June Merkouris and Grace Hoffmann, with Larson placing seventh and ninth in the 100m and long jump, respectively.
Key returners: Larson, now a senior and North Dakota State University track commit, is back in a big way for the Bluejackets, as coach Michael Galligan eagerly waits to see what she can do on the track.
“She’s coming back in really good shape for the start of the season, so we are excited with what she will be able to accomplish for us,” Galligan said.
Fellow senior Kendyl Izzo will be integral to the squad this spring.
“She’s another one of our strongest athletes. She’s our fastest 400 and 800 runner right out of the chute. She’s going to anchor a big part of our squad,” Galligan said.
Also back in the mix for Cambridge-Isanti is distance runner sophomore Makenna Solberg, who placed third and fourth in the 1,600 and 3,200, finishing just shy of state berths.
Ada Schlenker, a senior and three-jump athlete, is expected to hold her own for Cambridge-Isanti.
“She’s going to give us a lot of good work in that area,” Galligan of Schlenker.
Freshman pole vaulter Aubrey Wilson is another name to watch, Galligan believes.
2023 outlook: Following the second-place finish in the conference last season, the Bluejackets are aiming to knock the crown from Monticello’s head.
“I’m hoping we can take on Monticello and flip that around,” Galligan said.
While hoping for first in the Mississippi 8, in a tough section, Cambridge-Isanti is shooting to do better than last season and advance as many athletes as possible back to the state meet.
“We are in a section with some pretty tough schools and we ended up in the middle of the pack,” Galligan said.
The Bluejackets were in action on Tuesday, April 11, heading to Becker High School for a quad.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.