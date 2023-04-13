CNR SSS CI Girls Track 0413.jpg

The Cambridge-Isanti girls track team is aiming to better its second place finish in the Mississippi 8 last season as it looks to steal the crown from Monticello.

 Submitted photo

Head coach: Michael Galligan.

2022 season: Off a second-place finish in the Mississippi 8 Conference, the Cambridge-Isanti girls track team kept that momentum going by advancing multiple athletes to the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA State Track and Field Championships to end the season.

