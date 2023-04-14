Head coach: Thea Lowman.
2022 season: The Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis team surged to a successful season last year on the courts, said coach Thea Lowman.
“We had a great season last year. We were seeded fifth and we made it to the section semis, which was a huge accomplishment,” said Lowman, as the Bluejackets fell to the eventual Section 7AA champs, Duluth East.
Cambridge-Isanti’s season also included a third-place finish in the Mississippi 8.
Key returners: Back from the 2022 team is a ton of talent for the Bluejackets tennis team. It starts at the top for Cambridge-Isanti with its No. 1 singles player, sophomore Keagen Lowman.
Keagen turned in an all-conference season last year and third-place finish in the section individual tournament. With another year of experience under his belt, Coach Lowman is excited to see what her son does this season.
“We are looking forward to seeing what he can do on the court with more experience,” she said.
No. 1 doubles player junior Caden Chesla is again suiting up. Though Chesla returns, he must find a new partner, as the team was broken up.
Micah Gustafson, Elliot Knudsvig, Justin Sauze and Phillip Yerigan, Brennen Blake, Owen Zorn and Mike Sauze are other names to watch for to fill in the varsity roster.
2023 outlook: Figuring out the best potential lineup will be key for the Bluejackets this season, said Coach Lowman.
“We are trying to figure out our double pairings and what would be most effective for that,” she said.
The other goal for Cambridge-Isanti is a simple one.
“Our main goal is to get out on the court and improve individual tennis game to improve our team,” Lowman said, as the team is still relatively young with just three seniors out of roster of over 40.
The Bluejackets hoped to make their season debut on Friday, April 14, heading to Big Lake, if weather permits.
