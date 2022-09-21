Bluejackets boys soccer team photo 2022.jpg

Front row, from left: Cash Vangelof, Brayden Furlong, Porter Nelson, Adam Stebbins, Shawn Martin, Ethan Brown, Colin Rouse. Back row: Assistant coach Cordell Strombeck, Josh Bauer, Josh Foley, Michael Williams, Alex Simpson, Trevor Rettmann, Noah Ward, assistant coach David Stebbins, head coach Joe Kassa. Not pictured: Roggie Sanchez.

 Submitted photo

Coach: Joe Kassa

Last season: 0-12-2, lost to Duluth East in Section 7AAA Quarterfinal

