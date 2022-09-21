Front row, from left: Cash Vangelof, Brayden Furlong, Porter Nelson, Adam Stebbins, Shawn Martin, Ethan Brown, Colin Rouse. Back row: Assistant coach Cordell Strombeck, Josh Bauer, Josh Foley, Michael Williams, Alex Simpson, Trevor Rettmann, Noah Ward, assistant coach David Stebbins, head coach Joe Kassa. Not pictured: Roggie Sanchez.
Last season: 0-12-2, lost to Duluth East in Section 7AAA Quarterfinal
Top players: Midfielders Alex Simpson, Roggie Sanchez. Striker Colin Rouse.
Outlook: Playing a lineup from last season that was predominantly underclassmen, this season features a large return of players for the Bluejackets. “Last season was our building season; we had a young team with a lot of freshman and sophomores,” Kassa said.
Rouse, who led the team in goals last season, is back for Cambridge-Isanti. “We are looking to free him up some more this season,” said Kassa.
Paired with Rouse, midfielders Simpson and Sanchez highlight some of the key players for the Bluejackets.
Controlling the ball is going to be key for Cambridge-Isanti this season on the pitch, said Kassa.
“Possession is going to be key; last year we were chasing the ball for the majority of games. If we can maintain possession, we can dictate the pace of the game,” he said.
The offensive side of the ball will loom large in that battle for more time with the ball. “The offense is where we are leaning this year for possessions,” Kassa said.
