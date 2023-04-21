When the news broke that the Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team would be transitioning from Class A to AA, there could have been different reaction than one the school presented. The step up in competition, announced on Friday, April 7, during the MSHSL’s board of directors meeting regarding competitive sections for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, was greeted by an eagerness to demonstrate what the Bluejackets can do.
“Cambridge-Isanti is looking forward to moving back to Section 7AA,” said Cambridge-Isanti activities director Matt Braaten, alluding to the program’s home before the switch to Section 5A in 2019. “We look forward to showcasing our talent in one of the best hockey sections in the State of Minnesota.”
Current head coach of the Cambridge-Isanti program Jarad Ziebarth reiterated that enthusiasm to move Section 5A to Section 7AA.
“The main thing is that it will be a great challenge for our team,” said Ziebarth.
Though the announcement was made official during the MSHSL meeting, the Bluejackets anticipated the shift prior to news breaking.
“I think it was expected. Our enrollment has been slightly increasing so we got the figures back and that’s where we figured we would be,” said Ziebarth, with many other sports within Cambridge-Isanti already competing at the highest level offered by the MSHSL.
Excited to move up, the Bluejackets will miss some of the newly created battles from the conference and section, with many members of the Mississippi 8 also sharing Section 5A. That section showcased two matchups in the past two seasons against the rival to the west in Princeton, watching the Bluejackets end the Tigers’ playoff runs in consecutive years.
“That entire group is in Section 5A, with the exception of Chisago Lakes, so that made it super fun in that respect,” said Ziebarth.
With the step up in competition clearly coming, Ziebarth believes the team has the moxie to make moves in the new home for playoff hockey.
“You go down the line of the teams that are in there and certainly, Andover and Duluth East are the cream of the crop in there. That’s going to be a super big challenge for us to overcome coming out of that section, but I definitely think our guys have the chops to hang with Section 7AA teams,” Ziebarth stated.
The Huskies stand atop the section, recently winning a Class AA state title in 2023, joined by Anoka, Duluth Denfeld, Duluth East, Forest Lake, Grand Rapids, Duluth Marshall, Northern Edge, Rock Ridge. Denfeld, Rock Ridge and Duluth Marshall each join Cambridge-Isanti as newcomers to the now, even tougher field.
The return to Class AA comes at a strong point for the Bluejackets program. Dating back to just a few years ago where Cambridge-Isanti struggled to reach double-digit victories; the Bluejackets have become a tough out on a nightly basis and are ready to test their merit against some of the best the state has to offer, said Ziebarth.
“We’ve made that steady climb to where we are at and I definitely think it is an opportunity for the boys to showcase their talent against some top-10 teams in the state of Minnesota,” he said.
Coming off back-to-back berths to the section semifinals, the change in class has Ziebarth locked in on making at-least a third straight year with an appearance in the final four of a playoff bracket.
“I think our goal should be to make it to the semifinals. If we can do that, let the chips fall wherever they may.”
