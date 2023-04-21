CNR CI Boys hockey switch classes 0420.jpg
The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team will move up a class next season, switching from Section 5A to Section 7AA once playoffs begin for the Bluejackets.

 Michael Pappas

When the news broke that the Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team would be transitioning from Class A to AA, there could have been different reaction than one the school presented. The step up in competition, announced on Friday, April 7, during the MSHSL’s board of directors meeting regarding competitive sections for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, was greeted by an eagerness to demonstrate what the Bluejackets can do.

“Cambridge-Isanti is looking forward to moving back to Section 7AA,” said Cambridge-Isanti activities director Matt Braaten, alluding to the program’s home before the switch to Section 5A in 2019. “We look forward to showcasing our talent in one of the best hockey sections in the State of Minnesota.”

