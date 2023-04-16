Head coach: Joel Lund.
2022 season: The Bluejackets boys golf team had a solid season on the links last year, said coach Joel Lund.
Head coach: Joel Lund.
2022 season: The Bluejackets boys golf team had a solid season on the links last year, said coach Joel Lund.
“We finished in the top half of the conference,” he said, as Cambridge-Isanti tied with Big Lake for fourth in the league.
Logan Westman, an all-conference golfer for the Bluejackets, finished 10th in the Section 7AAA tournament, just missing out on a state berth.
Key returners: After the strong season last year, the Bluejackets appear to be ready for another successful year, bringing back nearly everyone from last season’s varsity lineup.
“The good news: We have pretty much every contributor back,” said Lund, pointing to Westman, Will O’Donovan, Finn Overby and Wyatt Nutt.
“They were my top four last year and they should be my top four this year. You need four out of six to score, and if those guys play to their potential, we could have some nice scores as a team,” Lund said.
2023 outlook: Tossed together with the solid showing last year and the return of talent, Lund believes the Bluejackets are in the mix for a higher finish in the league.
“I definitely think we are talented enough to be in the mix at the end and make a run to winning the conference,” he said.
To make the dream become a reality, the Bluejackets need to limit their mistakes and prevent derailing an entire round.
“Golf is such a hard game to keep a round together for 18 holes. Those top four guys I mentioned earlier — they all have the potential to shoot in the 70s or low 80s. But the question is can they do it and hold it together for 18 holes and avoid those blowup holes,” Lund said. “If those guys can minimize those blowup holes or keep it to one big number per round, we could have some really nice scores.”
Cambridge-Isanti hopes to get out on Monday, April 17, to kick off the season at the Monticello Country Club if the weather cooperates.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.