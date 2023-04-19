CNR SSS CI Baseball 0413.jpg

The 2023 Cambridge-Isanti baseball team is hoping for a bounce-back season after struggling through last year. Pitching will prove vital to that turn around, believes coach Michael Bergloff.

Head coach: Michael Bergloff.

2022 season: A tough season on the diamond for the Cambridge-Isanti baseball team saw the Bluejackets fall in the Section 7AAAA playoffs, going 0-2. The Bluejackets finished with a 1-21 overall record, last in the Mississippi 8.

