2022 season: A tough season on the diamond for the Cambridge-Isanti baseball team saw the Bluejackets fall in the Section 7AAAA playoffs, going 0-2. The Bluejackets finished with a 1-21 overall record, last in the Mississippi 8.
Despite the tough spring season in the win column, the summer brought upon some improvement for the Bluejackets, said coach Michael Bergloff.
“We had a tough spring record-wise, but in the summer we saw a lot of improvement from both our Legion program and VFW program to the point, at the end of the summer, we were competitive in a majority of games we played in,” he said, hoping that carries over into the new year.
Key returners: Returning to help the Bluejackets improve on the difficult season has a nice mix of talent for the club.
At the top of that list is Tyler Gustafson, an all-conference third baseman for Cambridge-Isanti. Along with Gustafson will be Jacob Moreno, a shortstop and pitcher from last season. Lincoln Larsen is also back for the Bluejackets.
“We are really looking forward to have these guys this spring,” Bergloff said.
Paired with Gustafson, Larson and Moreno will be junior Brayden Coplan, who Bergloff expects to be a key hitter early in the order for the Bluejackets.
“He’s a skilled, good athlete, so we are excited to have him. He’ll hit in the top of our lineup,” Bergloff said of Coplan.
2023 outlook: Picking up a couple of early season wins could prove to be vital to the outcome of the year, helping the team stay energized, said Bergloff.
“The big thing is getting out early and getting a good start,” he said. “Making sure our guys are staying confident and improving.”
Instrumental in that will be a deep pitching staff, as the poor spring weather will most likely force many doubleheaders in an attempt to get in as many games as possible.
“Our pitching staff is going to determine everything. Especially this spring, when it looks like we are going to be playing doubleheaders every night,” said Bergloff, eyeing Princeton and Monticello as the top teams in the conference.
The season opener for the Bluejackets has been pushed back to April 18, where Cambridge-Isanti will host St. Francis at Adolph Larson Field. The game is hopeful to start at 4:30 p.m.
