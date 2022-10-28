An adventurous group of Cambridge folks embarked on a 13-day trek following much of Paul’s second missionary journey to Greece and Turkey.
Our goals were to explore the past ancient civilizations of Greece/Turkey from a Biblical perspective from the writings of the Apostle Paul during the first century.
The message of the Gospel and Christianity was first proclaimed in these biblical lands. We also experienced the Mediterranean culture of modern Greece, tasted its culinary delights, celebrated festive traditions and enjoyed a different pace of life.
After an overnight flight to Athens, we walked the ruins of pre-history which the Greeks often rebuilt over and added their Classical and Hellenistic styles of art and architecture.
From the Greek Classical Age (fifth and sixth centuries BC), the glory of Athens inspired and shaped most of the later civilizations from the Romans to the European Renaissance and even to this day.
This Golden Age of the Athenians was the belief in the ability of man to create equality and participation for all and the first democracy was born in 507 BC. This rule-by-the-many was a major change in the way that civilizations were governed but women were still prohibited from participation.
Paul was born 4 AD in Tarsus, modern day Turkey as a Roman citizen, which gave him protection and ease of access while he traveled. The Romans had eventually conquered the Greeks and occupied extensive lands from 146 BC to 330 AD from East to West around the Mediterranean.
Roman culture and lifestyle mostly derived from Greek traditions, where public life for the men revolved around the marketplaces or the agora.
Most business meetings, friendships, recreation activities and politics were conducted in these public large stone forums which you can see in archeological sites today.
Religion played an interesting role as the Romans followed altered Greek polytheism with numerous human-like gods and characteristics like greed, lust, and jealousy. Public festivals and ceremonies were expressed as religion in many forms.
Apostle Paul’s simple message of a single, omnipotent, merciful God would have been very foreign to the Romans at that time. Most cities had its huge stone temples and public columns which are in ruins today because of many earthquakes and wind/water erosion over time. Restoration continues today in many locations around Greece and Turkey.
The commercial city of Corinth is on the narrow isthmus with two major ports between the Aegean and the Mediterranean Seas, where it became a major crossroads for ancient overland shipping routes. In 1893, a four-mile Corinth Canal was carved through the rock connecting the seas and is still used today.
Paul spent 1½ years living in Corinth and later wrote back to them as a congregation, stating many problems and concerns as found in the book of Acts 18.
The Apostle Paul mostly walked overland routes but did set sail to several islands in the Aegean Sea. The island of Patmos is where John wrote the apocalyptic book of Revelation while in exile from Rome. The cave he lived in is now an Orthodox chapel which the church has historically kept intact.
On Mykonos we find the chic boutiques and elegant places of modern Greece with its pure whitewashed houses, windmills, hundreds of churches, and numerous beautiful beaches with turquoise waters.
On the island of Rhodes, often called the “Island of Roses,” is the Bay of St. Paul, where Paul landed during one of his voyages as found in Acts 21. Ancient myths have revealed artifacts from the Neolithic times in history as well as modern exquisite mountainous villages and natural beauty all around.
The largest island of Greece is Crete, and ancient myth says that Zeus was born here and Greek legends abound with its mythology of many Gods. It is the cradle of the most ancient civilizations, the Minoans with numerous archeology sites and excavations.
Paul ministered here with his companion Titus.
Santorini is a small island “now” as a volcano erupted in 1500 BC and most of it sank into the sea. The beautiful, whitewashed towns are clinging to the steep cliffs on the dormant volcano rim overlooking the Aegean Sea. It’s only accessible with breathtaking steep winding donkey trails or enclosed cable cars.
This travel adventure and learning experience was a unique journey based upon historical evidence plus the camaraderie of people in the group to see and feel the Biblical travels of the Apostle Paul and get the flavor of the Greek culture today.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.