If everything keeps moving forward as anticipated, Cambridge will have a new 48-unit apartment building in its future.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Sept. 8, the council gave a thumbs-up for developers Samuel Herzog and Troy Johnson, from Unique Opportunities LLC, to proceed with plans to construct a 48-unit apartment complex directly north of the Isanti County Government Center, in the Heritage Greens neighborhood, along 18th Avenue Southwest.
Economic Development Director Stan Gustafson explained Heritage Greens is a planned unit development that consists of single-family and multifamily townhomes. As for the site for the proposed apartment complex, the original plan was for commercial use.
Gustafson explained the site consists of approximately 2.17 acres. The apartment building will feature three studio units, 15 one-bedroom units and 30 two-bedroom units, with some having two bathrooms depending on the unit style. It will be a three-story building with underground parking. The building will feature a community room, exercise room and balconies, and each unit will have washer, dryer, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and air conditioner. The projected building cost is approximately $6 million, or $125,000 per developed unit.
Gustafson explained that even though the project is in its preliminary stages, it has been shared with the city’s financial advisory firm, Ehler’s.
“The developer will be seeking tax increment financing (TIF) to help finance this project to assist the developer to build in added value to this project by increasing property tax base that would not normally be done without the use of TIF,” Gustafson said. “This project will provide the needed apartments for current and future workforce, add construction jobs and ongoing jobs for management and a maintenance person.”
Gustafson reminded the council that it has supported other past TIF projects.
“The council has been supportive of these TIF projects before with multifamily housing just to try to keep housing available in many different ranges within Cambridge,” Gustafson said. “Right now our housing vacancy study is 1.2%; normal range is probably 5 to 7 in a normal atmosphere. We’ve been probably struggling with this for many, many years.”
Gustafson said this apartment complex will benefit the city.
“Compact development yields both economic and fiscal benefits for the entire community,” Gustafson said. “It provides attractive places to live while conserving land. These are market rate apartments with 50% income qualified to meet tax increment financing rules and regulations.”
Gustafson explained Herzog and his group have built several other developments in Minnesota.
“The developer has done other projects in several cities in Minnesota, including Willmar, Marshall, Alexandria, Breckenridge and Pelican Rapids,” Gustafson said. “Staff contacted representatives in Willmar and Alexandria and they provided positive development experiences with Samuel and his group with finished phases and now building additional units within their respected cities.”
Gustafson explained the project will need various approvals from Planning Commission and City Council, which will all be handled simultaneously.
“It is time to assess the effectiveness of the original planned unit development regarding this parcel which was designated as office/commercial and with the changes in the city’s housing market,” Gustafson said. “We do have a shortage of property available for multi-family dwellings.”
Gustafson said Herzog would like some reassurance from the city before he proceeds any further with the project.
“The developer does not desire to move any farther on this project until approval from the council on the overall process and project is given,” Gustafson said. “For example, moving forward the developer is required to pay for the costs of the creation of the TIF district and that is approximately $15,000. Therefore, before outlaying significant capital on the project, we are bringing it to council. Since the next steps of the project are very costly, and if the project is not desired by the City Council, now would be the time to bring the project to a halt.”
Following a consensus by the council to keep moving the project forward, Gustafson said the next step will be to bring the tax increment financing plan to the council in November.
