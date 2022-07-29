Pods photo - Cambridge.jpg
A number of pods are lined up on the property at 855 Cleveland St. S. in Cambridge.

 John Wagner

Cambridge City Council attempted to push back on the wave of pods that seems to have washed over the city as part of its Monday, July 18, meeting.

Pods are the flexible storage containers that roughly a year ago Council attempted to regulate. But the agenda for this meeting had five requests for interim use, and Community Development Director Marcia Westover said, “There will be more on next month’s agenda.”

