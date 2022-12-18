Cambridge City Council set its budget and levy for 2023 as part of a quick and quiet meeting held Monday, Dec. 5.
Cambridge Finance Director Caroline Moe outlined the details of the proposed tax levy, which includes the 7.96% increase that was proposed at the preliminary budget meeting in September.
“With the growth rate of the city, our tax rate is expected to decrease about 10.1%,” Moe said. “So if you are [a property owner} whose valuation did not change, you should actually see a decrease in your city taxes.”
Moe noted that the budget includes adding an additional police officer in 2023 as well as increasing the pay levels for volunteer firefighters.
Mayor Jim Godfrey asked how Cambridge’s tax rate compares with other cities in this area, and Moe said in 2022 the city ranked at the 59th percentile, and the previous year the city was at the 61st percentile.
“We have come down, but we haven’t dropped as much as I would like,” she said. “We are moving in the right direction, but we haven’t reached council’s goal of ranking in the middle of the pack.
“Compared to what we’re hearing from other cities, we should be making more progress in that direction.”
Council unanimously approved the budget and levy, as well as a cost of living adjustment for the city’s non-union employees that typically has been completed at the same time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.