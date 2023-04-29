The Cambridge City Council got some bad news about the City Park amphitheater at its meeting held Monday, April 17.
At that meeting City Administrator Evan Vogel said the roof of the shelter has collapsed over the winter, and several of the supporting beams have been split.
“This past winter the main gazebo at City Park, which we use for our summer concert series – as well as allowing the public to use it – caved in,” he said. “We have made an insurance claim, and we are looking at repairing or replacing it.
“I think it would be valuable to know from council if it would like us to look at replacing it in the way it was, or if it would like staff to explore options on a more traditional band-shell option in that location.”
Council member Lisa Iverson said, “I’d like to know more,” and Mayor Jim Godfrey asked for specifics in terms of the options available as well as the costs for those different options.
Currently a snow fence has been wrapped around the outer beams of the amphitheater to prevent people from going underneath the roof, and there are signs alerting those in the park about the danger.
When Godfrey expressed a wish to have events there this spring and summer, Vogel responded, “We’re going to have to be creative with that – currently I don’t think it’s likely to be able to be replaced for this season. We’re going to have to think about that. We’ll bring some more information forward about that in the near future.”
In years past the city has presented a concert series during the months of June or July based at the amphitheater; at times those concerts have moved to other venues to dovetail with other local events.
Fowl sales now fair
Community Development Director Marcia Westover presented amendments to an ordinance that limits sales of certain animals within city limits.
“Currently we only allow ‘hatchlings,’ which we specifically define as chickens – and no other fowl,” Westover explained. “And we only allow [sales] from Feb. 1 to April 30 each year.”
Tractor Supply Company, which has a store in Cambridge, asked to broaden the ordinance. The new ordinance will allow any type of fowl to be sold at the store, and there is no longer a restriction on the dates for sales.
“They serve Cambridge residents, but they also serve all of Isanti County and other areas – and those areas do not have these restrictions,” Westover said of TSC’s request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.