Cambridge Amphitheater 0427.jpg
The amphitheater at City Park has been damaged over the winter and currently is unusable.

 John Wagner

The Cambridge City Council got some bad news about the City Park amphitheater at its meeting held Monday, April 17.

At that meeting City Administrator Evan Vogel said the roof of the shelter has collapsed over the winter, and several of the supporting beams have been split.

