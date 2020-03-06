The city of Cambridge celebrated the receipt of a $22,750 grant through Bernick’s Family Foundation to help with the cost of Parkwood Park improvements during the City Council meeting March 2.
Community Development Specialist Carri Levitski explained the city received word in early January they were the recipient of the Bernick’s Family Foundation grant.
Levitski explained Parkwood Park, located at 1920 Eighth Lane SE, Cambridge, is currently undeveloped, but the area has become extremely dense with over 600 dwelling units and a diverse demographic including work force housing, young families, retirees, assisted living and memory care units.
The area consists of a 50-unit 55-plus apartment building (Roosevelt Gardens); a 103-unit apartment building (The Preserve); a 69-unit assisted living facility (Walker Methodist Levande); 38-unit 55-plus condominiums (East Terrace Cooperative); 112-unit town homes (Parkwood); 41 detached town homes; and 173 single-family homes.
“In considering what type of equipment should be placed, we acknowledged that because of the demographics, the park will be utilized by all generations,” Levitski said. “We sought to develop a park with assets that currently don’t exist anywhere else within the city.”
Levitski said plans include a shuffleboard court, horseshoe pits, double swing set, wheelchair swing set, and outdoor fitness equipment, with most of the fitness equipment also being handicap accessible.
Presenting during the council meeting with Levitski was Jason Bernick, a fourth-generation member of the Bernick family, who has owned Bernick’s Beverages & Vending since 1916.
“It’s an honor to support the community in this way as we have in the past. The community is a very important piece of what we do. Without the community we wouldn’t have customers and it’s really our customers that support us and it’s important for us to support the community back,” Bernick said. “It’s really a win for everybody. It’s an honor to be a part of this tradition of supporting the community. We’ve been around for 104 years and we think it’s really the best kind of partnership to be family-owned and intermingling with the families within the community. This is part of our support back to the community and we are really honored and pleased to be able to present this today.”
City Administrator Lynda Woulfe explained Bernick’s has always been a great partner to the city, noting Bernick’s also sponsored the scoreboards at Sandquist Family Park and also paid for the installation.
Mayor Jim Godfrey thanked Bernick’s for their support of all entities around the region.
“We really appreciate the willingness to do grants not just here but all around the region, and we are glad we can take advantage of your generosity to support our citizens with this new facility that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to do,” Godfrey said.
Cambridge Public Library sculpture garden
The council met with Ian Dudley, of Lindstom, a bronze sculpture artist, about creating a sculpture for the new sculpture garden at the new Cambridge Public Library and East Central Regional headquarters building that is scheduled to open around June.
Woulfe explained Dudley is willing to apply for an artist grant through the East Central Regional Arts Council, which would require no matching funds. If Dudley receives the grant, he is willing to make a sculpture that would serve as the centerpiece in the new sculpture garden.
Dudley said he initially was thinking about a “tree fall,” and would include with that some playful images of children reading, or numbers and letters sitting within the trees. He also wants to include the seasons within the sculpture, with light green for spring, darker green for summer, multiple colors or autumn colors for fall and a skeleton of a tree for winter.
“There are a whole lot of ideas going around in my head,” Dudley said.
Through a “thumbs up” by all council members, the council agreed to provide a letter of support for Dudley to include in his grant application to the East Central Regional Arts Council for the artist grant.
Woulfe said as the process moves farther along, Dudley will bring back some sketches to share with council and would get support from the library, the Friends of the Library and other organizations.
“We had always imagined that back garden area to have a central focal point for a sculpture and applying for a ECRAC (East Central Regional Arts Council) grant,” Woulfe said. “Ian has done a lot work in this area and for libraries, and so that’s why we thought we’d bring him forward.”
