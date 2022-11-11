Percy Jackson, center, played by Evan Goebel, talks with his mom, played at left by Jenna Anderson, and his friend Grover the satyr, right, played by Brennen Blake, after Percy has been thrown out of yet another school.
The Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre department will present one of the most popular teen books series of the last two decades with its presentation of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”
The musical opens Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. with another performance Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. The following weekend includes performances Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at 7 p.m. before closing Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m.
For those unfamiliar with the Percy Jackson series, the story centers on the title character, whose life changes when his mother sends him to a summer camp. At Camp Half-Blood, Percy finds out he is a demigod, and the reason he has never known his father is because his father is one of the original Greek gods.
Soon Percy and his friends Grover, a satyr, and Annabeth, the daughter of Athena, embark on a quest to save the world from a war between the gods.
Filled with many gods and monsters, and based on a wonderful rock score, the musical is a great exploration not only of Greek mythology, but friendship, family, perseverance, and self-determination.
“The cast and crew of 55 have worked really hard for the last two months to put a wonderfully unique show together that is very different than any show they have ever had the chance to do,” director Aaron Knudsvig said. “It’s very different from anything the audience has seen on the stage of the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center.
“Those that love the Percy Jackson series will love the familiar story. Those that go to the theater because they love live performances will enjoy the way the story is told.”
Among the leads are Evan Goebel as the title character, Sydney Bailey as Annabeth and Brennan Blake as Grover along with Eliot Knudsvig as Luke Castellan, Andrew Jaques as Mr. Brunner/Chiron and Jenna Anderson as Sally Jackson.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com or at the door prior to each performance.
