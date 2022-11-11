The Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre department will present one of the most popular teen books series of the last two decades with its presentation of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”

The musical opens Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. with another performance Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. The following weekend includes performances Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at 7 p.m. before closing Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m.

