After two years of free meals for all, schools in Minnesota will return to fee-based meals this year. And with record-setting inflation and supply chain challenges, the cost of school meals will increase this year.
Cambridge-Isanti Schools encourage all families to apply for discounted or free meals. It’s easy.
The confidential application form is now available online in Skyward Family Access. Take time to complete the form before school starts.
Families who complete the Educational Benefits Form (in Skyward Family Access) and qualify for reduced-priced or free meals (subsidized by the USDA) may also be eligible for discounts to athletic and activity fees and community education programs. And the more families who qualify, the more compensatory funding the school district receives from the state.
There are three ways to apply for savings.
* Educational Benefits Forms have been mailed to every student household in the school district. Complete the form and return it via mail or email.
* Forms are also available at each school office, as well as the C-I Schools district office, 625A Main Street North, Cambridge, MN 55008.
* Online, visit https://www.c-ischools.org/ and click on Skyward Family Access, log-in, and complete the Educational Benefits Form. Our office staff is available to assist you, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 763.689.6210 with questions or email: dknickerbocker@c-ischools.org.
Families are also encouraged to budget now for deposits to your child’s lunch accounts throughout the year. Families may deposit funds electronically, as needed, into a child’s lunch account using our online fee-payment system. For a family with one child in grades K-5 and one child in grades 6-12, both eating daily school lunches, a deposit of $152.95 would cover lunches for the 19 school days in September. There are 171 student school days during the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.