Cambridge-Isanti Food Service Director Nate Huff explained the state of food service for the system at the C-I Board of Education meeting held Thursday, July 21.
In June the Keep Kids Fed Act was passed, which had the positive of funding the National School Lunch and Breakfast programs – in fact, it improved the reimbursements by 15 cents for breakfasts and 40 cents for lunches.
But it also led to some confusion, because families do not understand what it means when the act extended “non-cost” waivers through the 2022-23 school year.
“A lot of people took that to mean, ‘There’s no cost to kids any more,’” Huff said. “What they were going for is an extension of waivers that don’t have a material cost, so people got turned around by that.
“If you go the FDA website, it’s clear that we’re going back to the way we used to operate [when it comes to paying for meals]. It’s unfortunate, but that’s where we’re at.”
Cambridge-Isanti has focused on asking all families to apply for the free or reduced-price meal program, even if they feel they will not qualify. There are three ways to apply: Fill out and return the Educational Benefits Forms that were mailed to every student household in the school district; pick up a form at the C-I Schools district office, 625A Main St. N., Cambridge; or go online to https://www.c-ischools.org/ and click on Skyward Family Access, log-in, and complete the Educational Benefits Form.
Huff talked about the issues currently facing food service, many of them caused by inflation and problems with the supply chain.
“Basically, if something could cost more, it does cost more,” he said. “We’re looking at everything from the cardboard boxes, anything in a can, packaging materials and plastics. And ingredients aren’t doing well, either.
“And everyone knows what’s going on with fuel prices and the trucking industry.”
That results in daily challenges for staff trying to produce the meal that is on the menu – “There was a lot of scrambling, a lot of, ‘Hey, I know the menu said this, but we’ve got this, we’re really sorry,’” Huff said.
He said there also were staffing challenges, although the department is 85% staffed.
“It’s been a challenging environment from a cost perspective and from the labor perspective,” Huff said. “We’re going to plow ahead, hope some of this stuff clears up, and just continue to do the best we can.”
Washington, D.C., trip
Brenda Damiani, the school’s director of Teaching and Learning, talked about the field trip to Washington, D.C., available to seventh and eighth graders in the district.
The board approved offering the trip, which would take place from March 30 to April 1, 2023. It includes visits to landmarks such as the Smithsonian Museum, the Washington Monument and Mount Vernon as well as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
“It’s a phenomenal activity that is so educational,” Damiani said. “What makes it even more special is the ability to travel. We’re excited to offer this experience, especially since in recent years students have not been able to participate in field trips.”
The cost of the trip is $1,666 and includes hotels, flights, all meals and tickets for tours and exhibits. In 2020, the year COVID-19 canceled the trip, there were 95 signed up; Damiani said the participation level will not match that.
“Students will have the opportunity to fundraise for this trip,” Damiani said. “It’s such an amazing opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.