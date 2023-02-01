CI logo.png

The Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education heard mostly good news during an audit of its finances for the 2022 fiscal year during its meeting held Thursday, Jan. 19.

Bill Lauer of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Company, the Minneapolis-based accounting firm that handled the audit, gave an “unmodified clean opinion” of the school district’s financial statements.

Load comments