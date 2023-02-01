The Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education heard mostly good news during an audit of its finances for the 2022 fiscal year during its meeting held Thursday, Jan. 19.
Bill Lauer of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Company, the Minneapolis-based accounting firm that handled the audit, gave an “unmodified clean opinion” of the school district’s financial statements.
He noted that the general fund balance has nearly doubled from 2021’s total of $9,412,659 to a total of $18,543,001 at the end of fiscal 2022.
“In the last two years, you’ve really made a lot of improvement in your general fund from a financial standpoint,” Lauer said. “You were operating without a safety net for several years, 2019 and 2020, where your fund balance was at less than 4%, and in fiscal 2022 your fund balance is at 17.5% as a percentage of expenditures.”
He did caution that the school district’s fiscal work is not finished.
“The good news is that, even though your financial position is at a deficit, it has improved by nearly $16 million from the previous year,” Lauer said. “You are doing good work at getting back to a strong financial position.”
Chris Kampa, Cambridge-Isanti’s director of finance and operations, followed with an overview of the financial year in review. He said his goal was to provide context on how the district reached its current financial position, and where it is going in the future.
“We had two pretty historic years in terms of how much our fund balanced improved,” he said. “Part of that was because of some hard decisions made by [previous] boards in terms of cutting $8.5 million over a three-year period.
“That has set us up for a solid future.”
Kampa noted that COVID-19 funding helped, but that is a two-edged sword.
“That COVID-19 funding was one-time funding,” he said. “We have to make sure that there’s not a fiscal cliff coming when those dollars run out.”
He also noted that there were some deferred expenses coming.
“During the budget cuts, we deferred a lot of expenses,” Kampa said. “These are things that the school district needs, but they were put off – and now those investments need to come back.
“We’re looking at about $1.6 million in curriculum needs over the next few years to get us up to standards. We haven’t acquired a school bus since 2018, and that’s a pretty long time. Buses age quickly with the weather we have, and buses have gotten expensive.
“When I started roughly three years ago, buses cost approximately $100,000, and now they’re $150,000. We’re dealing with supply chain and inflation issues there.”
Kampa noted that six new buses were delivered last year, with eight more coming next year.
Other deferred expenses include technology, which includes updates to connectivity and cybersecurity.
But Kampa also was upbeat about the fiscal direction the school is headed.
“This past year, our credit rating was updated from ‘negative outlook’ to ‘positive outlook,’” he said. “We’re hoping for a review this year, because we think that we can upgrade by a letter grade again.”
He also noted that, while there are some infrastructure issues that have cropped up, the school district has them fiscally handled.
“While it’s an $18 million project, we didn’t have to raise one cent of taxpayers’ money,” Kampa said. “We were able to refund some bonds, and we were able to borrow against future [Long-Term Facilities Maintenance] revenues as well as use some federal COVID-19 funding.”
2023-24 school calendar set
Dr. Brenda Damiani presented the school calendar for the 2023-24 school year, and she said there were no changes in that calendar compared to last year.
One difference Damiani noted was that the 2024 graduation ceremony was tentatively set for Friday, June 7 – the first Friday of the month, rather than the second Friday of the month, as it has fallen in past years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.