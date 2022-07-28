Henry Abraham has found a new basketball home.
Abraham, the Cambridge-Isanti product and 2020 Bluejackets grad recently announced his commitment to continue to compete at the Division I level, picking Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball program as his new hoops haven.
The choice did not take long for Abraham to make.
“It was a one second decision,” he said.
“I was talking to them for three weeks and I got really comfortable with the coaches and what they were saying about the experience and what it would be like, so I ended up saying yes on the phone when they offered,” Abraham said.
And just like that, before even touring the Chanticleers’ campus in Conway, South Carolina, Abraham had his new home.
“I am very excited, very eager to start. I stopped playing competitive basketball in January, and I think that is the biggest gap of not playing basketball for me, so I’m really motivated to get going to be the best I can,” he said.
Entering the transfer portal this past January and departing from Eastern Illinois University, Abraham’s name popped up on the Coastal Carolina radar, said Chanticleers head coach Cliff Ellis.
“His name was in the transfer portal and we watched film on him. We needed a guard that can shoot the ball, handle the ball and do things like that, and I just liked the way that he played,” Ellis said.
“I felt as the head coach that this would be a good fit for us,” continued Ellis, who has coached at Auburn, Clemson and South Alabama before heading to Coastal Carolina. The coach will be entering into year 16 at the helm for the Chanticleers and has won more than 800 games at the Division I level.
Abraham, who averaged 6.3 points per game last year for the Panthers, started all 16 games he played for Eastern Illinois before transferring from the program in search of a better fit for the junior-to-be.
Making it to South Carolina for the first time for summer camp and offseason work a few weeks ago, the early returns have been positives for both sides, said Ellis.
“It’s a win-win for both; we are excited about having him in our program.”
Abraham agreed with his new head coach.
“I have been enjoying my time here so far, and after just a couple practices, I can tell he is going to be one of my favorite coaches I have ever had,” Abraham said of Ellis.
Getting some of that work in, Abraham is eager to see what the team can do this fall.
“Based on the practices, this is the best team I have ever played on,” Abraham said.
The Chanticleers won 19 games last season, finishing seventh in the 14-team Sun Belt with an 8-8 mark. They return three of their top six scorers from last year’s club.
Ellis believes Abraham can step in quickly and fill those meaningful minutes this winter on both ends of the court.
“It’s early on, but I feel that he is really going to help our ball club,” Ellis said. “He can help us with his scoring, but don’t negate his defense because even though he is small, he is quick. He has been impressive with the way he moves and his energy on defense.”
While excited to be a part of the Coastal Carolina family, Abraham is willing to embrace whatever role is assigned to him in order to reach the team’s goal of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
“I just want to help this team go to the tournament in whatever role,” he said.
