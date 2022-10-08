Coming into the last match of the regular season for the Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis, the Bluejackets looked to end the slate strong as they hosted Big Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Powering to a 7-0 sweep, it would be safe to say C-I accomplished just that.
“We were consistent and aggressive and just did what we have been working on all season. It was a fun day and a nice last match for our regular season,” said Bluejackets head coach Thea Lowman.
Cambridge-Isanti was led by its seniors on the day in Ava Lowman and Leslie Bleess.
“Both of them played really well, it was a nice way to end the regular season of their careers,” Coach Lowman said.
Ava Lowman handled business in the No. 2 singles pairing, opening with a 6-0 win to get her match started on the right foot. Lowman followed the decisive victory with another powerful performance in the second set, taking the match after the 6-2 decision.
Lowman was joined by Evie Porta and Erin Baker to sweep the singles.
As for Bleess, the senior helped the top doubles pairing to a two-set win. Bleess and her partner, Isabelle Sullivan, dominated on the way to outscoring the duo from Big Lake by a 12-1 margin.
Hannah Bingham and Lyla Hajek, along with Ainsley Doom and Anya Lowman, picked up the other triumphs for the Bluejackets’ doubles.
The win for Cambridge-Isanti sealed a second-place finish in the Mississippi 8 conference behind Becker.
Now the postseason awaited for Cambridge-Isanti.
Into the Section 7AA team playoffs, the Bluejackets earned the eighth seed and were scheduled to battle Duluth East on Oct. 4 in Cambridge-Isanti.
If C-I was able to make it past the Greyhounds, the Bluejackets will play Oct. 6, most likely against top-seeded Elk River. The match will be held at the higher seed’s court.
The Individual Section 7AA Tournament starts on Oct. 11.
Braham
Bombers cross country
The Braham cross country team participated in Foley Falcon Invitational at Foley High School on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Sophomore Ava Johnson led the way for the Bomber girls, finishing in 77th place with a time of 23:55.00. Senior Alison Shockman also cracked a top-100 finish, placing in 95th with a time of 24:57.10.
The boys were led by junior Ben White, who placed 71st with a time of 19:09.30. Junior Isaak Coolidge also put on a good showing, finishing 84th with a time of 19:33.10.
Bombers volleyball
The Braham volleyball team came out with a convincing 3-0 win at home against East Central on Thursday, Sept. 29. The energetic performance from the Bombers allowed them to dispatch of the Eagles relatively quickly in straight sets.
Coming off the impressive win against East Central, the Bombers failed to perform at the same level when they traveled to the Mora Invite on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Bombers suffered losses to Mille Lacs 1-2, Hermantown 0-2, and Becker 1-2. Despite those disappointments, Braham was able to salvage one victory over Upsala 2-0.
The team’s overall record now sits at 8-7 with a big week coming up. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Bombers will welcome first-place Rush City to their gym, looking to pull an upset and get a signature win.
Cambridge Christian
Warriors soccer
The Cambridge Christian Warriors soccer team battled Immanuel Lutheran to a 4-4 tie on Friday, Sept. 30, on its home turf.
Both teams scored two goals in the first and second halves to earn the stalemate.
Austin Baas, Christopher Laska, Clay Kroehnert and Samuel Tivane Jr. all scored goals for the Warriors.
Cambridge Christian is 2-7-3 overall on the season.
Warriors volleyball
The Cambridge Christian Warriors volleyball team dropped a 3-0 contest to St. Francis Christian School on Thursday, Sept. 29, followed by another 3-0 loss the next day to Immanuel Lutheran.
Both games came on the road.
The Warriors have lost eight in a row to start the year.
Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets girls swimming
Monticello proved to be too much, swimming past Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Magic’s pool.
Despite the loss, the Bluejackets were led by their 400-yard freestyle relay as Cassandra Thompson, Annie Hennen, Olivia Thompson and Olivia Hansen swam to a first-place finish in the meet via a time of 4:35.52. The 200 freestyle relay marched to first as well with Cuincy Gibbs, Olivia Thompson, Gracelyn Szynal and Hennen powered to 2:01.24.
Individually, Olivia Hansen secured the best time in the meet for the 100 backstroke at 1:11.64. Gibbs also claimed a top spot for the Bluejackets, racing first in the 100 breaststroke after a 1:24.30.
Bluejackets cross country
Scheduled to take on the Foley Falcons Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 29, the Cambridge-Isanti cross country teams placed fourth for boys and seventh for girls.
The Bluejacket boys were led by Hunter Jacobson, who placed 11th in the meet after racing to a 17:31. Jacobson was closely followed by Jonas Kennedy as he placed three spots behind his teammate after running to 17:35.
For the Cambridge-Isanti girls, MaKenna Sjoberg paced the group via her time of 20:01, earning herself 13th. Kendyl Izzo was next to finish for the Bluejackets at 21:06.
Bluejackets volleyball
Heading to Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Oct. 1, for a tournament, the Cambridge-Isanti volleyball team went 4-1 on the day.
The Bluejackets opened with a 2-0 loss to Irondale before beating Robbinsdale Cooper 2-0, Holy Angels 2-1, St. Paul Johnson 2-0 and Pine City via a 2-0 score.
Ada Schlenker handled business offensively for Cambridge-Isanti, picking up 38 kills for the day. Helping Schlenker to that total was setter Brooklyn Dickey, who added 106 assists during the five games.
The Bluejackets now own an 11-8 record on the year.
Bluejackets girls soccer
The Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer team defeated Becker 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Mississippi 8 conference clash. The Bluejackets followed it with a loss to Grand Rapids by a 2-0 margin on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Cambridge-Isanti.
Both contests came at home for the Bluejackets.
The team now sits at 6-7 on the year with just a single game remaining on the schedule in what will be a Oct. 4 trip to Legacy Christian Academy.
Bluejackets boys soccer
The Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer team won its fourth straight contest, defeating Becker 2-1 on Thursday, Sept. 29, at home.
Josh Foley and Trevor Rettmann were the goal scorers in the victory over the Bulldogs.
With the win, Cambridge-Isanti owns a 4-7 record on the year.
North Branch
Vikings volleyball
The North Branch volleyball team had very strong week. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Vikings traveled to Princeton and put on a very impressive display, beating the Tigers in straight sets 3-0. The Vikings dominated from start to finish, winning the sets 25-15, 25-18, 25-19.
North Branch returned home on Thursday, Sept. 29, to take on Becker. Once again, the Vikings won in straight sets 3-0.
With momentum on their side, the Vikings traveled to the metro on Saturday, Oct. 1, to participate in the Centennial Invite. The Vikings performed well against the bigger schools, defeating Two Rivers 2-0, Hopkins 2-0, and White Bear Lake 2-0.
The only loss on the weekend for North Branch came against its rival to the south, Forest Lake. The Rangers are always a tough out, and they got the best of the Vikings 0-2.
With the impressive week, the Vikings now have an overall record of 13-10-0. The team is also 4-0-0 in the Mississippi 8 conference and are right on the heels of first-place Monticello, which currently has a record of 5-0-0 in conference.
Vikings boys soccer
It was a tough week for the North Branch boys soccer team. On Monday, Sept. 26, the Vikings dropped a home game to Princeton by a score of 2-0. After a dismal first half, the Vikings played better in the second half, but could not convert any scoring chances.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Vikings dropped a road game to a very good St. Francis team 5-1.
While the Vikings offense was able to play better and get a goal on the board, the defense was leaky and allowed the Fighting Saints to have to many opportunities on the attack.
Vikings girls soccer
It was an up and down week for the North Branch girls soccer team.
After starting the week with a dominating 5-0 home win over Princeton on Monday, Sept. 26, the girls dropped a road game to St. Francis 7-0 on Thursday, Sept. 29.
After a thrilling win and staggering loss, the Vikings hosted rival Forest Lake on Saturday, Oct. 1, coming away with a 1-1 tie to the Rangers. North Branch now has a record of 4-9-1 as they move forward.
Vikings girls tennis
The North Branch girls tennis team hosted Chisago Lakes in the last home match of the season for the Vikings.
While North Branch had a few good moments, especially in the doubles, the Vikings were unable to come away with any points and dropped the match to the talented Wildcats 7-0.
Rush City
Tigers volleyball
The Rush City volleyball team continued its strong season, notching its season record to 18-1-0 following another undefeated week.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Tigers went on the road and beat East Central decisively in straight sets 3-0.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Tigers returned home and were able to gain another victory against a tough Mille Lacs team. The Raiders were able to win one set, but the experienced group of Tigers came back to win 3-1.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Rush City girls made the road trip to participate in the Mora Invite. The Tigers dominated the invite, racking up wins against Mora 2-0, Mille Lacs 2-0, and Hudson, Wisconsin 2-1.
The win over Hudson was especially impressive for the Tigers as the Raiders are one of the stronger teams in western Wisconsin.
Tigers cross country
The Rush City cross country team traveled to Collegeville on Thursday, Sept. 29, to compete in the St. Johns Prep Otto Weber Invite.
The girls team was led by a pair of freshmen in Leah Stavig and Sequora Hahn. Stavig finished 24th with a time of 25:38:01, while Hahn finished in 27th place with a time of 26:21.32.
Senior Grace Folkema and sophomore Peyton Adickes broke the 30-minute mark in the varsity race for the Bombers. The Tiger girls finished sixth overall as a team.
In the boys division, freshman Brayden Ertz finished 18th in the varsity race with a time of 20:16.23. The Tiger boys finished 10th overall as a team.
