Zeiler 0706.jpg

Derek Zeiler

 Submitted photo

Derek Zeiler has recently been reappointed to the East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Board of Directors representing Chisago County.

The ECRDC RLF provides gap financing to small businesses in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs & Pine counties.

  
