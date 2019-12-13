Tony and Desiree Cuda officially took ownership of the Hardware Hank in Braham on Nov. 22, but have been running the store since Aug. 1.
For 31 years, Tom and Cheryl Hagfors owned the store, and Tony and Desiree plan on offering the same great customer service.
“We’ll have a lot of the same products, like hunting and fishing stuff including live bait. Also, automotive, plumbing tools and rentals,” Desiree said. “We plan on making some visual changes and maybe new things over time. Pretty much just small changes.”
Desiree said owning his own business has been one of Tony’s lifelong dreams.
“We’re both excited,” Tony said. “We’re just kind of going with the flow and will make changes when we can.”
Tony and Desiree have four children — Bret (27), Becca (25), Lacy (15) and Seth (13). They have two grandkids — Paxton and Amelia (and one on the way).
Since taking ownership of Hardware Hank, Desiree said every day has been different and it’s great seeing familiar faces and meeting new people.
“I want to help as many people as I can,” Tony said. “Having this business in town where we have roots and have even deeper roots in the community.”
The Hardware Hank is located at 104 Central Drive W. in Braham. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
