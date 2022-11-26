This week is Thanksgiving and we have so much to be thankful for at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS)!
I am thankful for so many of the things we took for granted for so long but were removed from the school experience over the last few years. To see students experiencing school without having to give up important events and milestones is so wonderful.
I am thankful to work with such wonderful people! Your NBAPS staff works so hard to make connections with students and families, and go out of their way to try and know each of their students as individuals to better serve their needs. It brings me such joy to celebrate the impact of our staff. One parent recently shared, “I have seen tremendous strides in my child since he started Kindergarten! I think the staff deserves a HUGE pat on the back! I am so appreciative for the support that you all continue to give him! His teachers and paraprofessionals all stand out to me! There are likely multiple more people that I don’t even know about. I appreciate everything the District does to support our family.” The impact of our educators continues to ripple across our district, and I am proud to work alongside them.
I am thankful for our students and parents. Each time I attend athletic events, plays and musical performances, I continue to be alongside a crowd full of parents, students, and community members there to support, encourage and be inspired by our students. The reverence and respect students showed our guests on Veterans Day speaks not only to their character, but to the character of their families. Serving you is such an honor!
I am thankful to have an engaged school board that cares deeply about the services we provide and the families we serve. Our school board members regard every student at NBAPS as though they were their own and bring that level of expectation to their leadership. Such a gift!
I am thankful to serve in a district with such a dedicated community that stands ready to contribute to the success of students. I am humbled each time a community member or business owner steps forward to volunteer to partner with us. Our students learn about generosity and helping others through your example.
Thank you for making NBAPS a place where students find their passion and purpose. What a great testament to an incredible community. I am bursting with gratitude!
Dr. Sara Paul is the superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.