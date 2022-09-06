The Rotary Club of Cambridge and Isanti and the North 65 Chamber of Commerce welcomed new teachers from seven schools during the new teacher luncheon held Friday, Aug 26.
During the luncheon, those two groups also presented the 2022 Rotary Vocational Service Award to Kay Kast.
The annual luncheon was to be hosted at the Cambridge Library, but due to flooding that took place Aug. 17, the event was relocated to First Baptist Church in Cambridge.
According to Steve Hage, Rotary Club President, “This special event is a great opportunity to welcome new teachers and to acknowledge their important work in our schools. By recognizing and supporting teachers, we build friendships based on our common objective of educating our citizens.”
Approximately 85 new teachers will join Isanti County schools. Many are new to the community and some will be teaching for the first time.
Lisa Brady, Elementary principal at the Art and Science Academy, feels she’s surrounded by the best community with wonderful teachers joining this year.
“The Cambridge-Isanti community is one of the best communities I’ve ever been involved in and I’m so excited that my new teachers are going to be a part of my special community,” she said.
The seven participating schools at the luncheon were Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Cambridge Campus; Art & Science Academy; Braham ISD 314; Cambridge Christian School; Cambridge-Isanti ISD 911; Rum River Special Education Cooperative; and St. Scholastica K-12.
The Rotary is a service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all locations and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.
All teachers were gifted with a “welcome bag” that included items donated by members of the North 65 Chamber of Commerce.
2022 Vocational Service Leadership Award goes to Kast
“Recipients of this award exemplify service and pursuit of high ethical standards and have made a considerable contribution of one vocational talents to the problems and needs of society and model exemplary vocational leadership consistent with Rotary’s four-way test,” said Charles Rick, the executive director of the Perpich Center for Education and master of ceremonies for the event.
“I cannot think of a person more worthy of this award than this years recipient, Kay Kast.”
Kast spent just over 30 years teaching art education. She taught for 22 years at Cambridge-Isanti High School, eight years at Princeton Middle School, and also taught various classes at the Cambridge campus of Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
After her retirement, she supervised student teachers at Bethel University, where she herself graduated. She also served as a Christian educator at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge.
Before receiving her award, a video was put together of multiple friends of Kast’s expressing how they feel knowing she is Vocational Service Leadership Award recipient.
“She is someone who is kind of legendary at the high school as far as her talents, as far as her generosity, and as far as her character,” said her friend, Bruce Danielson.
A former co-worker, Cambridge-Isanti family and consumer science teacher Nancy Johnson, said: “I have never known anybody who could be as positive and as forward thinking as Kay is with all the things she has dealt with. I am delighted that this award is being given to you, Kay. You are so deserving of it and it’s about time we recognize you.”
Kast was visibly moved by the award and the video.
“Thank you to everyone who had to do with recognizing me; this was really special,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I never regretted becoming a teacher, and I never regretted coming to Cambridge,”
Kast also had a message for teachers to think about after giving thanks.
“Make sure you’re teaching your kids how to think, not what to think,” Kast said. “Love your students, because if you love them, they will do what they need.”
