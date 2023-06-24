CNR Redbirds Connor Braaten.jpg

Isanti's Connor Braaten earned the victory from the mound via his six and two-thirds innings of work in relief against Braham on Sunday, June 18.

 Submitted photo

In an Eastern Minny League clash, the Isanti Redbirds rallied past the Braham Snappers on Sunday, June 18, at Redbirds Field.

The Snappers, who entered the contest winless in six attempts, appeared poised to snap that streak by jumping out to a 7-2 lead after three completed innings before Isanti began its comeback.

Load comments