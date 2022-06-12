Heidi Duong is a valuable asset at Braham Area High School and Cambridge-Isanti High School. But she’s not a teacher at either school.
Rather, she’s the athletic trainer at Braham and helps out at Cambridge-Isanti, the school from which she graduated in 2009.
And that’s not her only job: Duong also serves as a concussion coordinator for Allina Health. The 2013 graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth is closing in on her ninth year working with Allina and high school athletes as a lead trainer and concussion care navigator.
A volleyball player until suffering a back injury, she quickly adapted to several other sports after needing time to rehab.
“I managed basketball and baseball and then added football when I couldn’t play volleyball anymore,” Duong said. “My older brother [Matthew] played sports, so I was used to always being at games for him growing up. My dad [Son Duong] was also a first responder and would help to cover some of the events in high school.
“That’s when my high school’s athletic trainer [Nicci Westensee] asked me if I wanted to shadow her. She thought I’d enjoy athletic training and getting to see the ropes.”
After two years of shadowing, Heidi Duong enrolled at the University of Minnesota-Duluth to study athletic training. She was did clinical rotations as an athletic training student working with high schools, clinics, and three colleges — University of Wisconsin-Superior, UMD, and The College of St. Scholastica.
“I worked with 11 different rotations so I could see the different avenues that an AT could work,” Duong said. “I have been able to work with Olympians at UMD women’s hockey, and I got to watch a former athlete compete in the last Olympics for Team China.
“Once I started, it just seemed like the perfect fit for me. My main sport was CSS football, and I worked with them my senior year as an athletic training student.”
Today she’s working with doctors Budd Renier, Mike Patten and others.
“I mainly help to support Dr. Patten and Dr. Renier at Isanti and Mercy Ortho, but I also help other orthopedic providers across the system,” Duong said. “As the concussion care navigator, I help to support and advance the concussion program of Allina Health Orthopedics. At the high school, we work with the student athletes with their injuries as well as on-field emergency situations to keep them safe and healthy.”
Duong said she was “really just shocked” when she was nominated and then won the Allina Annual Health Award for 2021.
“I’m not speechless very often, but when my manager [Bruce Nelson] told me about it, I had no words to say,” she said. “Then I started getting congratulations from other co-workers, and realizing that an AT has never received this award really just topped it for me.
“I’ve been advocating and educating about athletic training for 10 years, so it was a really special moment to realize that.”
Then she also was nominated for the Outstanding Athletic Trainer Recognition Award from the Minnesota Athletic Trainers’ Association, which her whole family “was able to come down to celebrate, and that was really special.”
“ATs are often ones that do a lot of the work that allows teams to run, so they are often in the background,” she said. “As uncomfortable as public acknowledgment is for me, being able to showcase athletic trainers in the forefront has been amazing.”
Duong is excited about her work, but quick to praise others.
“The providers have really allowed me to expand my career and always push me to rise to the occasion,” she said. “We have an amazing team of doctors, athletic trainers, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and business staff that allow our program to run. I’m just one piece of the puzzle.”
Duong considers herself to be a “yes” person when new opportunities arise, like the addition of staff in the programs. That meant more patients could be treated.
“So because of that I’ve been able to help be a part of the start of orthopedics or concussion in two clinics, starting as a physicians assistant in orthopedics as well as a nurse practitioner in concussion management,” she explained. “And now I’m helping to educate providers, med students, athletic trainers, etc., on concussion evaluation and management all because I love my job and I was willing to say ‘yes.’
“So that’s what I’m going to continue to do. I’m not 100% positive on my end goal with work, but I’m blessed to be in a position that our team really pushes for advancement of your career.”
