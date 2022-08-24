Ken Gagner color.jpg

John D. Rockefeller Jr. is quoted as saying, “The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well.” If you measure success in terms of financial wealth, you really can’t argue with Mr. Rockefeller’s logic, as despite passing away more than 60 years ago, his family fortune is still in the eight-billion dollar range.

As a school district we are not in the business of accumulating wealth, but we certainly want our students to accumulate knowledge, and with that knowledge, something a lot of us refer to as common sense.

