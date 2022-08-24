John D. Rockefeller Jr. is quoted as saying, “The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well.” If you measure success in terms of financial wealth, you really can’t argue with Mr. Rockefeller’s logic, as despite passing away more than 60 years ago, his family fortune is still in the eight-billion dollar range.
As a school district we are not in the business of accumulating wealth, but we certainly want our students to accumulate knowledge, and with that knowledge, something a lot of us refer to as common sense.
At ISD #314 we take pride in our ongoing pursuit of academic excellence, and that doesn’t just mean understanding Newton’s Laws of Motion or the Pythagorean Theorem. It means we want our students to treat others with respect, to analyze what they see, hear, and read critically. It means being on time, working hard, and doing the right thing even when no one is watching. It means understanding that taking out a seven-year loan on a used car probably isn’t in your best financial interest, and having face-to-face conversations vs. hiding behind a screen.
Are we fully there yet? I don’t know if we will ever get there, but our pursuit of this goal will not end. During this 2022-2023 school year, you will see many of our employees wearing shirts with the slogan, ‘Common Sense, Uncommonly Good.’
I’m proud of our employees, students, and community and am thrilled to start the 2022-2023 school year. My common sense tells me that if we work together, it’s going to be a great one.
Everyone is invited as Braham Area Schools will be hosting our annual Back-to-School Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 5-7 p.m. A light meal will be served (hotdogs, chips), and both buildings will be open.
Students and families are encouraged to attend and meet their teachers, put away school supplies, pick up Chromebooks (grades 7-12), complete any needed paperwork, and tour the facilities. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Are you interested in learning about the current state of affairs at Braham Area Schools and helping set future goals? If so, ISD #314 is looking for community members to serve on the World’s Best Workforce Planning Team — no experience needed.
We will be meeting Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at the 4-12 building. Please contact Nickie at the district office (320-396-5199) or nnelson@braham.k12.mn.us if you are willing to serve!
Ken Gagner is the superintendent of Braham Area Schools.
