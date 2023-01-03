CNR Sports Ryan Larson.jpg

Ryan Larson

When Braham native Ryan Larson entered the transfer portal following his graduation from Wofford University last spring, he knew he wanted to stay in the Palmetto State. Taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility made available to him due to the COVID-19-shortened season of 2019-20, Larson decided to enroll at the College of Charleston.

“There was a lot of phone calls from schools all over the country, but I wanted to stay here in the South Carolina region,” Larson said. “Just because that’s where a lot of my friends are and the relationships that I have built. I wanted to keep growing them.”

