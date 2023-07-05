Braham Snappers 0706.jpg
The Braham Snappers claimed their first win of the season over Ham Lake after a string of strong performances in narrow losses to teams such as Isanti and North Branch.

 John Wagner

The Braham Snappers are off to slow start to the 2023 season recordwise. But the team has shown signs of improvement coming off a winless 2022 year.

After starting the year by losing its first eight games, Braham finally got into the win column with a dominate 17-2 win over the Ham Lake Hornets on June 25.

