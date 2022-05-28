Catholic Charities is opening of a new senior congregate dining site at the Braham Event Center every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 11:45 a.m.
Reservations are requested; diners need to pre-register for each congregate meal at least one day in advance by calling North Branch at 651-674-1956 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
An annual registration form is required for a new diner. This form must be completed before dining. Please plan to arrive 10-15 minutes early to complete the form.
Suggested contribution information will be available. No eligible person is denied a meal based on their ability to pay.
Catholic Charities Senior Dining, a program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, has been providing low-cost meal options for seniors 60 and older in Central Minnesota for more than 55 years. The program’s nine-county region includes Aitkin, Benton, Cass, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Wadena, and Wright counties.
For information or to register for Meals on Wheels, contact Senior Dining in North Branch at 651-674-1956.
Catholic Charities Senior Dining needs volunteers at congregate dining rooms and delivering Meals on Wheels. To volunteer, contact Chloe Rowland, Volunteer Coordinator, at 320-229-4590 or volunteer@ccstcloud.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.