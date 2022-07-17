During the Tuesday, July 5, Braham City Council meeting, James Robins of Robins Consulting updated council on the city’s water infrastructure project.
In Robins’ report, he mentioned where the project sits and what Braham residents’ water bills would look like in the future.
“The typical current monthly water and sewer bill of $88 would increase to $157 a month by 2030 with no state or federal help,” the report stated. “If 50% of the project costs are paid by state-federal participation, the estimated hike with be reduced by $31 monthly.”
His report then explained how the federal funding would be used.
“The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will be utilized for water infrastructure projects in Minnesota, $375 million in federal funds can become available with a $200 million state match that would be allocated to the Public Facilities Authority [PFA] ,” it stated. “The outreach team is working with the PFA to determine the impact this level of federal-state funding would have on the Braham project as currently ranked in the PFA project priority listings PPLs.”
Robins said there was a setback with the agreement that was forged in February.
“The Braham Outreach Team held conversations in early June with Sen. Mark Koran and Rep. Brian Johnson that were direct and informative, but participants came away with a negative sense of the potential for reaching an agreement,” the report stated. “Sen. Koran detailed his specific objections to various aspects of the global deal, and he criticized discretionary spending (i.e. earmarks) designated for all four caucuses — $100 million apiece — that were part of the effort to reach agreement on the bonding bill,” the report said.
While Robins explained details in the report, he also commented on the complications with the situation.
“It just kind of shows you the fluidity [of the proposal],” he said. “I’m not saying any of this is happening for sure one way or the other, and I’ll have to say we’re not going to get any substantial news in the next month.”
Robins added that, “No determinations have been made regarding any local projects (such as the Braham request), and new funding for the Public Facilities Authority (PFA) remains in limbo.”
Although there are negatives to the situation, Robins also reported good news.
“Positives coming out of the meetings include the commitment by Rep. Johnson to keep the Braham request as a ‘top priority,’ while Sen. Koran indicated that he would support an agreement that addresses only critical needs, and [said] ‘there is still hope’,” he said.
After Robins went over his report, council did have a question in regards to the funding.
“Jim, do you feel if legislature had acted on this bonding bill, we would have been able to get some funds from that?” Council Member Seth Zeltinger asked.
Robins was only able to give a broad answer.
“There was this statement that they had for those four pots [of available funds] figured out, and I never got a confirmation that we were going to be funded. But really, the background question would be how much PFA money there would be, and almost certainly they would have matched the federal dollars,” he said.
Robins plans to continue updating the council on the project in the coming months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.