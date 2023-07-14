Braham base Schusted 0617.jpg
Caleb Schusted, a member of the Braham baseball team, was able to take home Great River All-Conference honors following his senior season for the Bombers.

 FIle photo

The Braham Bombers wrapped up the spring sports season with a number of athletes and coaches receiving postseason awards.

Girls track and field coach Amber Hoffman was named Great River Conference Coach of the Year. Her athletes shined all season with big time performances.

  
