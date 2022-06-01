Solar panels, solar curriculum and energy savings are to come to Braham Area Schools.
Superintendent Ken Gagner confirmed the school district applied for a state grant that would assist in the purchase of solar panels for both school buildings.
“More than likely this is going to be very financially advantageous to the district,” he said.
This grant was brought to the school board’s attention in January of this year. Moving forward, the district found the state would grant a deal toward the project.
“The state pays for 85% of the product upfront because they want to see solar energy expand,” Gagner said. “One component of that is you have to build that into your curriculum. The students — and they already have been — we just make sure we’re teaching them about solar energy.”
As Braham has already implemented solar education, they are able to see the features of the panel additions.
“One neat feature is [the students] can also see how much energy is being generated on any given day, from the solar panels. They’ll have real-time data,” Gagner said.
There were a few things to consider when deciding to purchase or lease the solar panels.
“It really made financial sense to buy the panels outright versus a lease, because the state is footing 85% of the bill,” Gagner said. “So our total cost is just over $34,000. And we’re figuring a payback, conservatively, of anywhere from $6,000 to $8,000 a year.”
To look into the savings, the school wanted to consider how quickly those savings would pay for the price of the panels.
“There’s a 25-year guarantee. You start to do the numbers, the payback is pretty quick and you’re really saving taxpayers’ dollars,” Gagner said. “We figure, we have about a four-year payback to recoup our initial investment.”
With the lease option, it seemed the school would still spend money over the course of 20 years.
“Let’s say you’re saving $8,000 a year; the firm would keep the first $5,000 until they are paid back and we would get the other three — and that was a 20-year lease. And that’s a lot of money going out the door,” Gagner said.
The school board did question the maintenance that would be required with the panels. Gagner said they typically have a lifespan of 40 years and can handle 100 mph winds, and inch-size hail.
“The research, and what I talked to the board about, it seems that for the most part there’s just not a lot of maintenance needed,” he said. “Then it’s a slam dunk to a better buy,”
Before confirming the decision, Gagner said he reached out to other schools to see how their solar panels have benefited them.
“Byron Schools, they are in year six and haven’t touched the panels yet,” he said. “Maple Lake Schools are in year five with the same panels and have yet to touch them. Hinckley-Finlayson has got them on, Kimball, Tracey. Those are just some of the schools
“I called, and they all said it goes well.”
As long as the grant is approved, the plan is to include panels on both school buildings.
The state application, which is due at the end of May, will include the company Braham will hire. The school is planning to get power by the end summer or early fall.
After confirming the plan, the school board came together in approval.
