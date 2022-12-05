During the Monday, Nov. 21, Braham school board meeting, Burkhardt and Burkhardt gave a presentation on the district’s fiscal year 2022 audit report.
“I think we’re in a good upward trend,” certified public accountant Jeff Burkhardt said.
The district’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and the school board got an overall “clean” audit. Burkhardt confirmed the district’s fund balance is in line with state average. He also mentioned that there were no unusual expenditures.
Cash in the district’s general fund increased $804,000 and the total expenditures were $9.1 million. That’s a 4% increase over fiscal year 2021. Their expenditures were $277,502 over the final budget.
The district’s fund balance was well below the state average from 2016 to 2019. Burkhardt mentioned since fiscal year 2018, the district’s ratio of expenditures to fund balance has improved more than 20%.
“I think you (school board) should really pat yourself on the back for really turning the ship around, and now it’s pointed in a good direction,” Burkhardt said.
Braham Superintendent Ken Gagner, who has been with the district for more than seven years, experienced the rough financial place the district was once in.
“The district is very pleased with the most recent report. The community has rallied behind the school district — passing an operating levy in 2018 and the bond in 2022,” Gagner said. “We’ve worked hard to spend the funds wisely while at the same time providing a first-class educational experience for our students. We’re proud of the fact that we utilize funds efficiently, meaning we spend less than most districts to educate our children.
“In the last five budget cycles we have ranked No. 1 in efficiency three times, and number two twice. It is a testament to the careful oversight by the board, leadership teams, and employees of Braham Area Schools. It’s a great place to learn and work.”
