Braham school board members had to address price increases in more than one budget area at the board’s Monday, June 20 meeting.
“Costs have risen across the board, and we are making efforts to keep up,” Superintendent Ken Gagner said.
Gagner said the same inflation impacting area residents also is affecting Braham schools.
“Our greatest struggle — like most of your readers — has been the high costs of fuel, food, and custodial materials,” he said. “We are working hard to reduce these costs. But the buses needed to run, the students needed to eat, and we have to continue with basic upkeep of our facilities.”
One increase approved unanimously at the school board meeting was for van drivers to receive an extra $.50 cents an hour starting July 1.
The board discussed a price jump in the BASK program, the before-school and after-school program where parents can drop their children off early before school and have them stay after school.
For the 2022-23 school year, BASK would rise from $7 to $10 per session.
Board member Kayla Hagfors said, “It seems a little drastic to me,” but Board Chair Steven Eklund had the opposite view of the increase.
“The other side of that is you gotta compare those prices to your neighbors,” he said. “What does somebody else charge for BASK? What does somebody else charge for activity fees?”
Gagner and board member Allison Londgren mentioned that the Braham BASK price is lower than other area school districts’ prices, even after the increase.
“I’m not necessarily against it,” Hagfors said. “We raised breakfast and lunch a buck. You know this (BASK) used to be $5 last year, and all the sudden it doubled in two years?”
Gagner mentioned that the program should have increased from $5 much earlier.
“That’s because it was too low for too long. And that’s what happens when you get turnover. We’re on our third BASK person,” he said.
The board approved the increase unanimously.
Although the school district is dealing with price increases, Gagner said there are some savings it will be able to make this year.
During the superintendent’s report, Gagner shared that the 2022-23 school insurance rates decreased 8% ($14,100), which is entirely due to the workers compensation premium going down almost 20%. This leaves the school’s new premium at $156,600, not including health, dental, and life insurance.
In previous years, Gagner said, the school district has not struggled with its budget.
“The school district has done a very good job managing its budget,” he said. “In the last seven years, the board has operated with a balanced budget while building up the reserve account to the auditor’s recommendation of approximately 20 percent.”
Not only has the school district done well with their budget in previous years, it has been recognized throughout the state.
“Using the District Revenues and Expenditure Report [required to be reported annually by every school district in the state], the school district has been the most efficiently operated school in the area three times [compared to 12 area school districts] while coming in second twice.” Gagner said.
