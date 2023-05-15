Braham High School track coach Amber Hoffman was talking about her standout sprinter, senior Ella Doble. Suddenly she stopped, holding back tears.
Then the coach explained the irony of her tears.
“I rarely see Ella cry,” Hoffman said. “For all of us in sports, at times we cry. But she never cries – and that’s crazy. She’s stoic and very humble.
“She can be unemotional about things, and I admire that.”
The occasion was a ceremony held Wednesday, May 3, at the high school, where Doble signed a national letter of intent to join the track program at Southwest Minnesota State University.
Doble admitted she found Hoffman’s words emotional.
“I didn’t know [Hoffman] was going to get that emotional about me,” Doble said. “I appreciated her words – I was thankful she talked about me like that.
“I put a lot of work into track, both physically and mentally. I wasn’t happy to see her cry, but I could tell she was proud of me.”
Doble joined the Braham track team as an eighth grader, and Hoffman remembers the young sprinter being “all arms and legs.”
“But I also noticed she was fast – she was super-fast,” Hoffman said. “She was second in the [Great River Conference] in the long jump, and that gives you an idea that she was made for the sport.
“She also advanced to sections in the 100, and that was really exciting. We didn’t have great expectations, but it was fun to watch her compete.”
COVID-19 wiped out Doble’s freshman year of track, and as a sophomore she fell two places short of qualifying for the state meet in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
“I was a little disappointed in myself,” Doble admitted. “But I had worked hard, and even the people I raced against were very supportive.
“I was happy to have the chance to race against people who pushed me, rather than cruise to an easy win against no competition.”
Last year Doble qualified for the Class A state meet in the 200, where she was the ninth – and final – qualifier for the finals. She then improved her standing to reach the podium with a 26.99 clocking good for eighth place.
“I was super-excited to go to state,” she said. “The 200 is my favorite event, and I was challenged, so I was excited to be on the podium.”
Hoffman said Doble is more than a team leader, offering the coach insight on how the team is doing.
“There are times where, as a coach, you don’t know what the kids are thinking,” Hoffman said. “She’ll tell me if the team is sore or tired. Last Friday the team was ‘blah,’ and she reminded me what was happening the next day: Prom.”
Doble signed with Southwest Minnesota State because she was impressed with the support that program gave its athletes — both on and off the track.
“Coach Kirk [Nauman] is super-supportive of his athletes – not just going fast, but also making sure the mental [side] and academic are in order,” Doble said. “They were talking to me since my sophomore year.”
Doble’s plan is to earn a degree in dental hygiene and work in that field after graduation. On signing day, as she took a big step toward her goals, she reflected on the many people who helped her reach that moment.
“My parents [Michael and Keri] have always been super-supportive,” Ella Doble said. “I would come home and say, ‘I am super-bummed by this or that,’ and they would be supportive, telling me to keep training to get the best results.
“And I appreciate Coach Hoffman – her crying almost made me cry.”
