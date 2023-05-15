Doble signing 0511.jpg
Ella Doble signed her national letter of intent to run track at Southwest Minnesota State. From left are her brother Brayden, mother Keri, Ella, father Michael and brother Tanner.

 John Wagner

Braham High School track coach Amber Hoffman was talking about her standout sprinter, senior Ella Doble. Suddenly she stopped, holding back tears.

Then the coach explained the irony of her tears.

