Head coach: Aitor Leniz.
Top players: Senior Caleb Schusted, P/SS; junior Logan Leniz, utility; junior Jake Tepley, utility.
Head coach: Aitor Leniz.
Top players: Senior Caleb Schusted, P/SS; junior Logan Leniz, utility; junior Jake Tepley, utility.
Outlook: Having lost six seniors to graduation following the 2022 season, the Braham baseball team will need its young talent to step up and fill the voids in the lineup.
Senior Caleb Schusted will be expected to provide leadership for the young group. Juniors Logan Leniz and football star Jake Tepley will also be leaned on heavily as the Bombers enter the 2023 season.
“Our kids have been working hard during these first few weeks of the season,” head coach Aitor Leniz said. “We have spent a lot of time working on our hitting as well as getting pitchers ready for the season.”
While the late spring is not ideal when trying to develop young talent, the Bombers have done the best they can with the facilities available to them. The Great River Conference is expected to be very competitive this season, so the young Braham team will have to hit the ground running if it expects to hang with the top tier teams in the conference.
“The Great River will be a fun conference to watch this year,” Coach Leniz said. “I feel we have the ability to be competitive in every game this year. We feel we can be in the mix on any given day. Our team goals are to consistently improve throughout the year and enjoy playing baseball.”
Juniors Isaac Oquist, Brennan Lee, and Ben White will be other upperclassman expected to play big roles this season. Sophomores Lukas Schuh, Dulton Bengtson, Gary Nielson, Tucker Gould, along with freshman Eliyah Beldin will be among the underclassman that will have to step up to solidify the roster.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.