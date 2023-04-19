CNR SSS Baseball.jpg

The Great River Conference is expected to be very competitive this season, so the young Braham baseball team will have to hit the ground running if it expects to hang with the top tier teams in the conference.

 Submitted photo

Head coach: Aitor Leniz.

Top players: Senior Caleb Schusted, P/SS; junior Logan Leniz, utility; junior Jake Tepley, utility.

Load comments