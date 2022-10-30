JessicaOlsonPic.jpg
Jessica Olson smiles for a photo in her office at Frandsen Bank in Braham.

 Nikki Hallman

Jessica Olson didn’t expect to be in the banking industry, or eventually become an assistant vice president.

After applying for a job close to home, Olson found her niche. She has been working at Frandsen Bank & Trust in Braham for the last 16 years.

