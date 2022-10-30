Jessica Olson didn’t expect to be in the banking industry, or eventually become an assistant vice president.
After applying for a job close to home, Olson found her niche. She has been working at Frandsen Bank & Trust in Braham for the last 16 years.
“I was doing part-time school at Cambridge and just kind of figuring life out, applied here and the rest is history,” Olson said.
Olson and her family moved to Braham when she was in seventh grade. She went on to graduate from Braham High School in 2004 and has been here ever since.
“This is home,” Olson said.
As she was getting ready to marry her now-husband Kyle, she wanted a job that had little travel time and, luckily, found a career.
After getting the teller position at Frandsen Bank & Trust, Olson began moving up the chain. She became a personal banker and eventually made it to the customer service representative supervisor.
As the CSR supervisor, she oversees a team of four and maintains the retail growth at Frandsen.
“Jess does a tremendous job running the retail side of our bank,” Seth Zeltinger, president of Braham Frandsen Bank & Trust, said.
All of her hard work in those positions continued to pay off.
“I think we just wanted to recognize the job that she does for us,” Zeltinger said.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the bank announced that Olson was promoted to assistant vice president and retail bank manager.
“I had no idea,” Olson said “I feel very happy, very happy.”
Zeltinger has been with the bank for 20 years, working with Olson her entire time at the bank.
“We knew a long time ago she was a keeper, and we feel this kind of thing helps encourage that,” Zeltinger said.
Olson will take on more responsibilities and begin working her way into home equity lines of credit and a little real estate.
“Very well-deserved promotion,” Zeltinger said.
Olson mention there have been people to support her and pave some of the way during her time at Frandsen.
“A lot of great mentors over the years. I was just able to grow from them helping me along the way,” she said.
Some of things she enjoys about her job are the people and the customers she gets to work with.
“We just really have nice staff and a really good team. We work well together and it’s fun coming to work,” Olson said.
During her free time, Olson likes to spend time with her family. She has two kids: Kori, 15, and Jack, 12. They are both in sports, so Olson attends all of their games and events. The family enjoys going to their cabin in Wisconsin together as well as fishing and four-wheeling.
