Braham Area School’s Kinder-step preschoolers gathered for a trip on the school’s local trail looking for many things they have learned about in class.
The Kinder-step students learned about different moss and trees and experienced on their trip that the dominant trees are waking up.
As the Kinder-step preschoolers searched for many different things on their adventure, they were excited to find insects and animal bones.
Braham Area Schools Kinder-step preschoolers have been learning all about what there is just outside the school doors.
“Our preschoolers love taking adventures —such a fun, hands-on way to learn,” said Audra Carter, Early Childhood Teacher/Family Educator.
The preschoolers took a scavenger hunt on May 3-4 through the school’s nature trail to an apple tree fort. While on its adventure, the class searched for things it had been learning about in class.
“They also discovered geese and ducks in the pond and of course, they loved climbing on the apple tree fort,” Carter said.
Early Childhood Teacher and Family Educator Hilarie Kirby, as well as Early Childhood Coordinator Lori Auers, joined the adventures, assisting preschoolers through their hunt.
Carter mentioned that the students have been learning about metamorphosis, which led to hunting for caterpillars. They also searched for frogs, insects, birds, and animal tracks.
One of the students’ biggest discoveries was animal bones, and according to Carter, the students loved it.
In addition to animals, students searched for different habitats, moss and trees. They even discovered the dormant trees are waking up.
“We turned a log over and they found a colony of ants-insects,” Carter said. “They also discovered geese and ducks in the pond.”
