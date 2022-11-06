Braham Area Schools sponsored a financial aid information night on Monday, Oct. 24, to coincide with a presentation on the Frandsen Family Foundation Scholarship.
This school year is the fifth year Dennis Frandsen, utilizing the Frandsen Family Foundation, is offering full two-year scholarships to all graduating seniors of Braham Area Schools.
Part of the presentation included Dennis’ grandson, Luca Bonvicini, speaking on the importance of investing in local communities and providing students lifelong skills without the burden of any debt. Also representing the Frandsen Family Foundation was director Nancy Mach.
“We are thrilled to have built this relationship with the Frandsen Family Foundation and are grateful to Dennis and Jeanette for providing these opportunities for our students,” Braham Superintendent Ken Gagner said. “The Braham community is fortunate to have people in the area who care about investing in rural Minnesota. Our kids and our communities are stronger because of it.”
Speaking to families and students on the importance of education, and also providing financial aid information, were members of Pine Technical and Community College, led by President Joe Mulford along with staff members Farfum Ladroma, Catherine Paro, and Jen Rancour.
Braham Area School students and families may contact Staci Kuhnke, Braham Area Schools social worker and career guidance adviser, for additional information.
