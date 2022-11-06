BrahamFinancial.jpg

Pine Tech President Joe Mulford spoke to Braham students and their family members.

 Submitted photo

Braham Area Schools sponsored a financial aid information night on Monday, Oct. 24, to coincide with a presentation on the Frandsen Family Foundation Scholarship.

This school year is the fifth year Dennis Frandsen, utilizing the Frandsen Family Foundation, is offering full two-year scholarships to all graduating seniors of Braham Area Schools.

