The Braham track team continues to produce quality athletes and teams despite limited numbers of participants.

 Submitted photo

Head coach: Amber Hoffman.

Top athletes: Girls—Senior Julie Kuhnke, senior Ella Doble, senior Ali Shockman, sophomore Ava Johnson. Boys—Sophomore Isaak Coolidge, sophomore John Cacioppo, freshman Isaac Eklund, freshman Tanner Doble.

