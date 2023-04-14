Head coach: Amber Hoffman.
Top athletes: Girls—Senior Julie Kuhnke, senior Ella Doble, senior Ali Shockman, sophomore Ava Johnson. Boys—Sophomore Isaak Coolidge, sophomore John Cacioppo, freshman Isaac Eklund, freshman Tanner Doble.
Outlook: Braham head track and field coach Amber Hoffman is excited for the prospects of both the girls and boys teams as it kicks off the 2023 season.
The girls team looks very strong on paper, led by senior Minnesota-Duluth commit Julie Kuhnke. Ella Doble and Ali Shockman are very talented athletes and leaders who are back for their senior seasons.
On the boys side, the roster is smaller than in years past, but Hoffman is excited for the young men that she does have.
“I’m expecting our girls team to finish higher in the conference than we have in years past,” Hoffman said. “We have very talented seniors and lot of infusion of talent throughout 7-11 as well.
“We don’t have a large number of boys on the team, but those we have are incredibly quality athletes.”
Kuhnke and Doble qualified for the state meet a year ago and the expectation is that they will be back again this year.
Sophomore pole vaulter John Cacioppo is an athlete on the boys side who could make a run at state if his development continues. Sophomore distance runner Isaak Coolidge had a very strong cross county season in the fall, and he will look to build off that success on the track this spring.
“The goal is, and should always be, to improve by the end of the season,” Hoffman said. “Individually and as a team. Improvements will lead to more being sent to section and hopefully another trip to state.”
While the boys team may struggle in the team standings, the girls team looks poised for a potential top-three finish in the conference.
The team has been working hard in mostly indoor environments as the outdoor track season draws near.
“We have been simulating meets as best we can, since we have been without for longer than usual,” Hoffman said. “We do intrasquad races and even did a team heptathlon. Got to keep it fun, but also competitive, since we are missing that part.
“We have had some quality athletes come out this season who will fill in some spots we’ve been missing.”
