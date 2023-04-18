Braham Golf 0413.jpg

The Braham girls golf team looks to “three-peat” as Great River Conference team champs. From left, Delaney Johnson, Jenna Bryant (not playing this year), Elizabeth Fix, Wyatt Eklund, Ethan Schroeder, Madison Davis, and Jenna Burmaster pose at sections last year.

 Submitted photo

Head coach: Lauren Kiesz.

Top Players: Girls—Junior Delaney Johnson, junior Elizabeth Fix, junior Madison Davis, sophomore Jenna Burmaster. Boys—Freshman Wyatt Eklund, freshman Ethan Schroeder.

