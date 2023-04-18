Head coach: Lauren Kiesz.
Top Players: Girls—Junior Delaney Johnson, junior Elizabeth Fix, junior Madison Davis, sophomore Jenna Burmaster. Boys—Freshman Wyatt Eklund, freshman Ethan Schroeder.
Outlook: Numbers are strong for the Braham golf team as it enters the 2023 season.
The girls team has a number of returners from last season’s Great River Conference championship team, while the boys team has grown its roster significantly from a year ago.
“Our girls team is looking forward to defending their conference team win,” head coach Lauren Kiesz said. “Our returning boys Ethan (Schroeder) and Wyatt (Eklund) have done some serious recruiting in the offseason in hopes of posting a team score at some point this season.”
Juniors Delaney Johnson, Elizabeth Fix, and Madison Davis, along with sophomore Jenna Burmaster, bring a wealth of experience and veteran leadership to the girls team. The boys team will have significantly less experience, with the exception of Eklund and Schroeder.
Getting on the course as soon as possible will be crucial, especially for the new members of the team.
“We are mentally preparing for another late, cold, wet start to the golf season,” Kiesz said. “Our kids are more than capable of making the best of things. For our first meet last year, we teed off in flurries, so this isn’t anything we haven’t dealt with before.”
With the snow finally starting to melt, the team is itching to get on the course as soon as possible. Kiesz has noticed that this year’s group appears to have great chemistry, and she hopes that will translate to continued success.
“The Braham golf team enjoys being together and being outside no matter the weather,” she said. “At this point, we have invested in a large amount of warm golf apparel and waterproof shoes, so we are ready to play as soon as Purple Hawk is.”
