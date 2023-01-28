Dear Editor:
There is never a bad time to say thank you to those who donate to food shelves throughout the state. The Braham Area Food Shelf is so grateful to all who remember us faithfully with their gifts of money, time and prayer.
An average month at the Braham Area Food Shelf costs approximately $3,500 which covers our rent, food, and extra items. Over the holidays we were able to put together special boxes of food for our clients which included turkeys for Thanksgiving and hams for Christmas. They were given these boxes over and above their regular shopping for November and December. We especially want to thank the Grandy Lions for their generous $3,000 donation so we were able to do back to back holiday boxes for Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Thank you also to CUB who makes pre-packed grocery bags available for shoppers to purchase all year. Those bags come to us weekly. We are also thankful for their weekly donation of bread and baked treats! What a blessing for our clients!
There are others who donate specific items monthly. Toilet tissue is donated by Braham Ev Lutheran Church and diapers and wipes by Friendship Assembly of God in Braham.
The regular weekly volunteers put in a combined 114 hours per week and the churches take turns providing us with two volunteers each week for 16 more hours. That is a total of 130 hours per week! It is our privilege to serve the needy in our area.
Our regular hours are every Thursday morning from 8 am to 12 noon. We also offer appointment hours for those who absolutely cannot come in on Thursday mornings. We are located at 655 SW 8th Street, Braham on the south side of the Braham Event Center. Our phone number is 320-425-9077. Please visit our website at: Tusen Tack Community Programs for more information.
Just a reminder... March is the annual food drive throughout the state. Any donations of food items or money are greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance for remembering those we serve.
Braham Area Food Shelf Volunteers
Arlene, Stella, Jan, Merla, LeeAnn & Connie
